The library board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Door Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
Adult Services
Low Impact Cardio on Mondays & Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.
Circulation Specialist Kathleen will lead you for an hour of fun and fitness with friends! Bring your water bottle and wear comfortable shoes!
Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga on the lawn between the Library and the Masonic Building for an hour of gentle yoga. In case of bad weather or poor air quality, yoga will move indoors to the library’s meeting room.
Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits
October’s kit features a set of Copper Wire Photo Holders! Pick up your kit starting Oct. 14. A walk-through for the project will be posted online at belgradelibrary.org/oct-crafternoon. No registration is required, and kits are first come, first serve.
Fall Candidate Forum, Oct. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m.
The Belgrade Community Library presents a local, non-partisan, public candidate forum. This forum is meant to be informational and educational leading into the upcoming elections for City Council Ward 2 and the Belgrade mayor race. Bring questions that you may want to ask your candidates. This event is hosted by the Bozeman Public Library, League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women Bozeman, Bozeman Professional Women, and Belgrade Community Library.
BMAB Book Club, Oct. 18 from 2-3 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature Aunt Dimity’s Death by Nancy Atherton. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Montana’s Ordinary & Extraordinary Fishes, Oct. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m.
This is part of the OLLI @ MSU Community Events for the fall semester, sponsored by First Interstate Bank. In this talk, Tom McMahon, a professor in the Department of Ecology at MSU, will highlight the identification, ecology, conservation, and little-known facts about both Montana’s well-known and lesser-known fish species. Visit belgradelibrary.org/fall-olli for more information and links to register. Registration is encouraged but not required. Refreshments and social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m.
4th Thursday Book Club, Oct. 28 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group will be discussing My Cousin Rachel by Daphne Du Maurier. Book discussion, opinion-sharing, and refreshments will be held in the library’s community room. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information on book clubs.
Youth Services
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/move.
Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared towards preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Kid’s Science Club, Oct. 1 from 2:30-4
Science Lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club
Family Yoga, Oct. 4, 11, & 18, 4 p.m.
Relaxing, outdoor yoga for the whole family held after school for parents to come with their children. More information at belgradelibrary.org/family-yoga.
Building a Learner, Oct. 5 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.
Family STEAM: Open Maker Night, Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 6:45
Open time for parents to come and explore the library’s engineering toys such as Legos, marble runs, and straw & joint building sets. Snacks provided. More information at belgradelibrary.org/steam
Kid’s Art Club, Oct. 8 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
ASL Storytime, Oct. 12 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/story time.
Family STEAM Night: Moon Night, Oct. 12 from 5:30 to 6:45
Learn about and explore different aspects of moon geography, exploration, and mythology. Open to children of all ages and their families. Dinner provided with registration. Signup and more information at www.belgradelibrary.org/steam.
Lego Club, Oct. 15 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from Kindergarten to Grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/lego
TAG Haunted Tea Party, Oct. 19 from 5:30-6:45
All teens are welcome. Come socialize with your friends for a tea party with accompanying themed party games. Tea and snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.
Kids’ Art with Bozeman Art Museum, Oct. 22
Structured art lesson for children from Kindergarten to Grade 2. 1-2:30 p.m.
Structured art lesson for children from Grade 3 to Grade 6: 3-4:30 p.m.
Signups and more information at www.belgradelibrary.org/kids-art.
TAG Business Meeting, Oct. 26 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
All teens are welcome. Provide input on the library including planning future teen events. Participation counts as volunteer hours. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.
Kids’ Open Board game time, Oct. 29 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open gaming time for children from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/boardgames.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in September:
Picture and Board Books
Never, Not Ever! by Beatrice Alemagna
Mrs. Paddington and the Silver Mousetraps by Gail Hennessey
Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Lamb by Bridget Heos
Spring Stinks by Ryan Higgins
The Good, The Bad, and The Spooky by Jory John
Run, Little Chaski!: An Inka Trail Adventure by Mariana Llanos
Juvenile Fiction
Stowaway by John Anderson
A Tale of Sorcery… by Chris Colfer
The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo
Final Season by Time Green
The Edge of the Ocean by L.D. Lapinski
Tracker by Gary Paulsen
Fast Pitch by Nic Stone
YA Fiction
You Say It First by Katie Cotugno
A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee
Take Me with You When You Go by David Levithan
Your Life Has Been Delayed by Michelle Mason
It Ends in Fire by Andrew Shvarts
In the Wild Light by Jeff Zentner
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
What was Stonewall? by Nico Medina
Eagles by Kate Riggs
Elephants of Africa by Gail Gibbons
Clay: With Simple Step-by-step Instructions by Mark Bergin
Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor by Kate Messner
Who is Michael Jordan? by Kirsten Anderson
Living Beyond Borders: Growing up Mexican in America by Margarita Longoria
Audiobooks
How to Tell Stories to Children by Silke Rose West
The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict
Another Kind of Eden by James Lee Burke
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand
The Shadow by James Patterson
That Summer by Jennifer Weiner
Non-Fiction
Love Me in the Waiting: Trusting God’s Purpose When You’re Longing for What’s Next by Krystal Ribble
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell
Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures by Merlin Sheldrake
Just Work: Get Sht Done, Fast & Fair by Kim Scott
Brothers on Three: A True Story of Family, Resistance, and Hope on a Reservation in Montana by Abe Streep
On the Rez by Ian Frazier
Robert E. Lee: A Life by Allen Guelzo
Fiction
An Impossible Promise by Jude Deveraux
One for the Road by Mary Ellis
The Lines Between Us by Amy Lynn Green
The Night She Disappeared by Lisa Jewell
The Burning by Jonathan Kellerman
Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw by Mike Lupica
A Darker Reality by Anne Perry
DVDs
Backroads of Montana
Horizon Line
The Little Things
A Quiet Place
Senior Moment
The Virtuoso
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!