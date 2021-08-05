Gale

The library Board of Trustees will meet on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.

Due to limited staffing, the library will no longer be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. for the VIP Hour. We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

Summer Reading

All ages reading incentive program. Sign up in person or online. Event schedule and more information: belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading

Last day to turn in your reading logs is Aug. 31.

Join us at the Belgrade Community Market every Thursday until Sept. 2 from 4-7 p.m. for summer reading programming, special guests, and more!

Adult Services

Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry

Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library! We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. No registration is required for these sessions. Rain/poor air quality location is the library’s meeting room. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga

Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits

This month’s kit features moon phase wall decor! There will be a live walk-through of the project online Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and to obtain the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting Aug. 12. Generously sponsored by One Valley Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/aug-crafternoon

BMAB Book Club Aug. 16 from 2-3 p.m.

The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club at the Belgrade Community Library. Zoom is still available for people who are not comfortable meeting in person. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature Haben by Haben Girma. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.

4th Thursday Book Club Aug. 26 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

The group will be discussing Cheaper by the Dozen by Frank Gilbreth. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.

Youth Services

Family Storytime

Outdoor storytime for children of all ages every Thursday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. Crafts available for families who cannot attend in person. Will be held inside in cases of rain or poor air quality. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.

Kinderkamp Tuesday, Aug. 10, or Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon

Help your incoming kindergartener get ready for the upcoming school year by participating in this introductory session led by teachers from Belgrade School District. Register your child for one session only at www.belgradelibrary.org/kinderkamp.

TAG Lawn Games Social Aug. 17 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

All teens are welcome. Meet other teens, play lawn games, and enjoy a pizza and ice cream social. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.

Some of the new items added to the library collection in July:

Picture and Board Books

Elevator Bird by Sarah Williamson

Bad Apple by Huw Lewis-Jones

Wishes by Muon Van

It Was Supposed to be Sunny by Samantha Cotterill

We Disagree by Bethanie Deeney Murguia

Dandelion Magic by Darren Farrell

Juvenile and YA Fiction

Doorways to Danger by Tom Angelberger

Ninja Kid 2 by Anh Do

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous by Steve Behling

Rosetown Summer by Cynthia Rylant

Kyle’s Little Sister by Bon Hyung Jeong

Lumberjanes #18 by Shannon Watters (YA)

Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean (YA)

Non-Fiction

Liquids til Lunch by Mary Ruth Ghiyam

A World on the Wing by Scott Weidensaul

The Bravest Voices by Ida Cook

USA’s Best Trips by Lonely Planet

50 Children by Steven Pressman

Macs All-in-One by Joe Hutsko

Fiction

The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian

Make You Feel My Love by Robin Lee Hatcher

Later by Stephen King

The Cellist by Daniel Silva

Forever My Own by Tracie Peterson

A Comedy of Terrors by Lindsey Davis

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

Large Print

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner

All That Really Matters by Nicole Deese

Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian

DVDs

Georgetown

Mortal Kombat

Your Honor

Nobody

Wrath of Man

The Marksman

His Dark Materials Season 1 & 2

More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!

