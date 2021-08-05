The library Board of Trustees will meet on Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Due to limited staffing, the library will no longer be open on Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. for the VIP Hour. We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.
Summer Reading
All ages reading incentive program. Sign up in person or online. Event schedule and more information: belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading
Last day to turn in your reading logs is Aug. 31.
Join us at the Belgrade Community Market every Thursday until Sept. 2 from 4-7 p.m. for summer reading programming, special guests, and more!
Adult Services
Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry
Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library! We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. No registration is required for these sessions. Rain/poor air quality location is the library’s meeting room. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga
Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits
This month’s kit features moon phase wall decor! There will be a live walk-through of the project online Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and to obtain the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting Aug. 12. Generously sponsored by One Valley Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/aug-crafternoon
BMAB Book Club Aug. 16 from 2-3 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club at the Belgrade Community Library. Zoom is still available for people who are not comfortable meeting in person. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature Haben by Haben Girma. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
4th Thursday Book Club Aug. 26 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group will be discussing Cheaper by the Dozen by Frank Gilbreth. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Youth Services
Family Storytime
Outdoor storytime for children of all ages every Thursday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. Crafts available for families who cannot attend in person. Will be held inside in cases of rain or poor air quality. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Kinderkamp Tuesday, Aug. 10, or Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m.-noon
Help your incoming kindergartener get ready for the upcoming school year by participating in this introductory session led by teachers from Belgrade School District. Register your child for one session only at www.belgradelibrary.org/kinderkamp.
TAG Lawn Games Social Aug. 17 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
All teens are welcome. Meet other teens, play lawn games, and enjoy a pizza and ice cream social. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in July:
Picture and Board Books
Elevator Bird by Sarah Williamson
Bad Apple by Huw Lewis-Jones
Wishes by Muon Van
It Was Supposed to be Sunny by Samantha Cotterill
We Disagree by Bethanie Deeney Murguia
Dandelion Magic by Darren Farrell
Juvenile and YA Fiction
Doorways to Danger by Tom Angelberger
Ninja Kid 2 by Anh Do
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous by Steve Behling
Rosetown Summer by Cynthia Rylant
Kyle’s Little Sister by Bon Hyung Jeong
Lumberjanes #18 by Shannon Watters (YA)
Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean (YA)
Non-Fiction
Liquids til Lunch by Mary Ruth Ghiyam
A World on the Wing by Scott Weidensaul
The Bravest Voices by Ida Cook
USA’s Best Trips by Lonely Planet
50 Children by Steven Pressman
Macs All-in-One by Joe Hutsko
Fiction
The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
Make You Feel My Love by Robin Lee Hatcher
Later by Stephen King
The Cellist by Daniel Silva
Forever My Own by Tracie Peterson
A Comedy of Terrors by Lindsey Davis
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
Large Print
The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
All That Really Matters by Nicole Deese
Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian
DVDs
Georgetown
Mortal Kombat
Your Honor
Nobody
Wrath of Man
The Marksman
His Dark Materials Season 1 & 2
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!