The library board is scheduled to meet on May 24 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
Adult Services
Seed Library + Gardening Classes
We are launching the Belgrade Blooms Seed Library on Friday, May 22! Seeds will be offered free to the community and tools will be available for checkout. We will also be housing four gardening classes this spring with local experts. The two gardening classes in May are about Pollinators (May 12) and Soil Testing and Fertilizers (May 26). Both will be from 6-7 p.m. Visit belgradelibrary.org/seed-library for more information.
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga in the library’s meeting room.
BMAB Book Club, May 23 from 1-2:30 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s selection is “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
4th Thursday Book Club, May 26 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
This book club happens every fourth Thursday of the month for discussion, opinion-sharing, refreshments and fun. This month’s selection is “The Whistling Season”by Ivan Doig. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Adult Crafternoon LIVE, May 18 from 1-3 p.m.
Get ready! This month’s Crafternoon is in person with Let’s Get Chalking & Habitat for Humanity ReStore leading us through a Home Decor Craft. For more information and to reserve your spot, head to belgradelibrary.org/crafternoon.
Youth Services
Solar System Walk, May 15 from 2-4 p.m.
Join us for a self-guided walk through downtown Belgrade from 2-4 p.m. and learn about the different planets at stops along the way! We will start at Main & Quaw and walk down Quaw towards the Senior Center, where we will have ice cream (including astronaut ice cream to try!) Then...
Lunar Eclipse Viewing, May 15 from 9-10 p.m.
Join us later that evening as we will also be having a full lunar eclipse viewing at the Senior Center. Set up at 9 p.m. and watch the eclipse at 9:30 p.m.
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. For more information head to belgradelibrary.org/move.
Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. Head to www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime for more details.
Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared towards preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. For more information head to www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Building a Learner, May 3 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. To learn more, head to belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.
Kid’s Science Club, May 6 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Science lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from kindergarten through grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club
Kid’s Art Club, May 13 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from kindergarten through grade 6. For more details head to www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
ASL Storytime, May 10 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. For more details, head to belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Lego Club, May 15 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from Kindergarten to Grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. To receive more details head to www.belgradelibrary.org/lego.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in April:
Picture and Board Books
Peanut Gets Fed by Dana Wulfekotte
I’d Like to Be the Window for a Wise Old Dog by Philip Stead
Winter is Here! by Ruth Wielockx
Kunoichi Bunny by Sara Cassidy
It’s Me Henry by Stephanie Deslauriers
Ocean Life by Jill McDonald
Hello, Ocean Friends by Violet Lemay
Juvenile Fiction
Planetary-yum by Drew Brockington
Sisters Raina by Telgemeier
The Not-So-Uniform Life of Holly-Mei by Christina Matula
The Ogress and the Orphans by Kelly Regan Barnhill
Secret Beneath the Sand by Donna Galanti
Welcome to the Creature Café by Jennifer Castle
Great Biscuit Bake-Off by Jennifer Castle
YA Fiction
The Rumor Game by Sona Charaipotra
Reclaim the Stars
Blood like Magic by Liselle Sambury
Gallant by Victoria Schwab
Fire Becomes Her by Rosiee Thor
Escape from Falaise by John Flanagan
Cytonic by Brandon Sanderson
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Atlas of Ocean Adventures by Emily Hawkins
How the Continents Move by Jan Leyssens
Is There Life in Outer Space? by Jan Leyssens
Mission to the Bottom of the Sea by Jan Leyssens
The Discovery of the Dinosaurs by Jan Leyssens
Airship to the Arctic by Jan Leyseens
Great Battles for Boys: The American Civil War by Joe Giorello
Non-Fiction
Atlas of the Heart by Brene Brown
Fat Girls Hiking: An Inclusive Guide... by Summer Michaud-Skog
The Intentional Father: A Practical Guide... by Jon Tyson
Canyon Cookery: A Gathering of Recipes & Recollections from Montana’s Scenic Bridger Canyon
The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It! by Ree Drummond
Five Weeks in a Balloon by Jules Verne
Rocky Mountain Month-by-Month Gardening by John L. Cretti
Fiction
Crimson Summer by Heather Graham
Girls of Flight City by Lorraine Heath
Sister Stardust: A Novel by Jane Green
Four Treasures of the Sky by Jenny Zhang
Portrait of a Thief: A Novel by Grace D. Li
A Family Affair by Robyn Carr
The Candy House: A Novel by Jennifer Egan
Large Print
The Tobacco Wives: A Novel by Adele Myers
Wish You Were Here: A Novel by Jodi Picoult
Bushwack by Richard S. Wheeler
Hadley & Grace: A Novel by Suzanne Redfearn
The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman
The Words We Whisper by Mary Ellen Taylor
Shadows Reel by CJ Box
DVDs
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
King Richard
Redeeming Love
Universe Revealed
Benjamin Franklin
Around the World in 80 Days
American Underdog
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!