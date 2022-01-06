Current Library Open Hours
Open Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
One Book Belgrade 2022
One Book Belgrade is back for a number of compelling events inspired by themes related to this year’s read, “Ridgeline,” by best-selling and Montana author Michael Punke. Tie-in events in January and February include presentations with local experts, a book club, and art opportunities, and ends with welcoming Punke to the library on Feb. 10. "Ridgeline" can now be checked out from the library for a two-week period.
We are excited to host this opportunity for the community to connect through this series.
Winter Reading
Going alongside One Book Belgrade is our Winter Reading Program. Swing by to pick up a reading log. Log and submit what you read in January and February to enter to win great prizes from local organizations! On top of that, attendance to a One Book Belgrade event will count as an extra drawing entry. All ages are welcome to participate. Winners for kids, teens and adults will be drawn on March 1. Don’t miss it!
Adult Services
Low-Impact Cardio on Mondays & Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Circulation Specialist Kathleen will lead you for an hour of fun and fitness with friends. Bring your water bottle and wear comfortable shoes.
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m. starting Jan. 11
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place in the library’s meeting room.
BMAB Book Club, Jan. 24 from 1-2 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s selection is The Calculating Stars by Mary Robinette Kowal. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits starting Jan. 13
Bozeman Art Museum will lead participants on a special Adult Crafternoon to tie in with One Book Belgrade and “Ridgeline.” Take-home kits will provide everything needed to create No Sew Fabric Landscapes. A walk-through for the project will be posted online at belgradelibrary.org/jan-crafternoon. No registration is required, and kits are first come, first serve. Pick one up before we run out!
One Book Belgrade: The Bozeman Trail with Rachel Phillips, Jan. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Rachel Phillips, research coordinator at Gallatin History Museum, will host a presentation and discussion on the history of the Bozeman Trail and share highlights from Journeys to the Land of Gold, diary entries from immigrants, and more. Co-collaborated with OLLI @ MSU.
One Book Belgrade: The Apsaalooke Nation, Homeland, & the Bozeman Trail, Jan. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Come hear from Dr. Shane Doyle, an Apsáalooke Scholar, as he presents a lecture entitled, “Caught in the Crossfire: The Apsálooke Nation and Homeland and the Bozeman Trail that Passed Through.”
One Book Belgrade: 4th Thursday Book Club, Jan. 27 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Join the 4th Thursday Book Club for a discussion about the book, “Ridgeline.”
Youth Services
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. For more information head to belgradelibrary.org/move.
Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. Head to www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime for more details.
Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared towards preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. For more information, head to www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Building a Learner, Jan. 4 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. To learn more, head to belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.
Kid’s Science Club, Jan. 7 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. p.m.
Science Lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from kindergarten through Grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club
Kid’s Art Club, Jan. 14 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. For more details head to www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
ASL Storytime, Jan. 11 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. For more details, head to belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Family STEAM Night: Season of Light, Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
Explore the nature of light and build both a periscope AND a kaleidoscope, if you wish! Dinner will be provided for registered attendees. For more information and to register head to belgradelibrary.org/steam.
Lego Club, Jan. 21 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from kindergarten to Grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. Details at www.belgradelibrary.org/lego.
Kids Art Classes with Bozeman Art Museum, Jan. 28, Grades K-2 – 1-2:30 p.m., Grades 3-6 – 3-4:30 p.m.
Bozeman Art Museum will be leading a special art class on an early release Friday that relates to One Book Belgrade’s selection “Ridgeline.” Head to www.belgradelibrary.org/art-class for more info and to RSVP.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in December:
Picture and Board Books
The Tiny Star by Chris Naylor-Ballesteros
Uni the Unicorn in the Real World by Paris Rosenthal
Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker by Jan Brett
My Room in the Zoo by Jerry Ruth
Candy Dish by Kobi Yamada
What is Love? by Mac Barnett
Juvenile Fiction
Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives by Dav Pilkey
Stuntboy, In the Meantime by Jason Reynolds
Strangeville School is Totally Normal by Darcy Miller
The Star Dunes by Trudi Strain Trueit
Jingle Squirrels by Michael Nawrocki
The Time Museum by Matthew Loux
YA Fiction
Escape from Falaise by John Flanagan
Cytonic by Brandon Sanderson
City of the Dead by James Patterson
You’ll Be the Death of Me by Karen McManus
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Born on the Water by Nikole Hannah-Jones
Non-Fiction
Gastro Obscura by Cecily Wong
The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter
Plandemic by Mikki Willis
Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
American Comics: A History by Jeremy Asher Dauber
Will by Will Smith
The Ultimate Guide of Skinning and Tanning by Monte Burch
Fiction
The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois: A Novel by Honorée Fanonne
Shadow Target by David Ricciardi
Deadly Target by Elizabeth Goddard
Scorpion: A Novel by Christian Cantrell
Run for Cover: A Novel by Michael Ledwidge
The Duke Undone by Joanna Lowell
High Jinx by Kelley Armstrong
Wish You Were Here: A Novel by Jodi Picoult
Large Print
Foul Play by Stuart Woods
Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills
Ridgeline by Michael Punke
Best in Snow by David Rosenfelt
The Perfect Murder by Kat Martin
DVDs
This is Us Season 5
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!