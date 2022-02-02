The library board will meet on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Contact Gale for more information at 388-4346.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Door Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
One Book Belgrade Events
Weapons of the Gold Rush Era on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.
Join David Swingle, Museum of the Rockies curator and Interim Living History Farm Manager, as he presents on Gold Rush and Indian War Era Weaponry.
A Night with Author Michael Punke on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
Michael Punke, New York Times best-selling author, will present and answer questions on his new novel, Ridgeline. In 1866, on the heels of the Civil War, Ridgeline takes place during the new war and clash of cultures on the western frontier. Michael Punke brings the same immersive, vivid storytelling and historical insight that made his breakthrough debut so memorable. Event is co-hosted with OLLI at MSU.
Winter Reading
Winter Reading coincides with One Book Belgrade and is in full swing! Kids, Teens, and Adults can log what they've read during January and February and enter the logs in to win great prizes. Just be sure to return the logs by Feb. 28 in order to qualify! Logs can be picked up at the library.
Free Tax Help
HRDC VITA is back to help with 2021 tax returns! Between Feb. 2 and April 11, HRDC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service will assist people in navigating the complicated tax process through tax preparation and advice. Bring in your identification and tax documents on Wednesdays to VITA volunteers; then return on Monday to review, sign, and pick-up your documents. Drop off your tax documents: Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. at the Library. Pick up your tax documents: Mondays from 1-5 p.m. at the Library.
Adult Services
Low Impact Cardio on Mondays & Wednesdays from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
Circulation Specialist Kathleen will lead you for an hour of fun and fitness with friends! Bring your water bottle and wear comfortable shoes! Note: Start time updated to 4:30 p.m.
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place in the library’s meeting room.
BMAB Book Club, Feb. 28 from 1-2 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session is a Romance Month that will take place at the library. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits starting Feb. 10
February’s kit features Air Dry Clay Bowls! Pick up your kit starting Feb. 10. A walk-through for the project will be posted online at belgradelibrary.org/dec-crafternoon. No registration is required, and kits are first come, first serve.
Youth Services
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/move.
Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For Children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared toward preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Kid’s Science Club, Feb. 4 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Science Lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club
Building a Learner, Feb. 1 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.
Kids’ Art Club, Feb. 11 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from kindergarten through grade 6. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
Family STEAM Night: Let’s Get Colorful!, Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
Last time we met, we explored the nature of light. This time, let's spend some time exploring color ... how do we make things in color, how do we combine colors in light and in pigment, how do we see color, how do we use color? More information and registration at belgradelibrary.org/steam
ASL Storytime, Feb. 8 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Lego Club, Feb. 18 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from kindergarten to grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/lego
Some of the new items added to the library collection in January:
Juvenile Fiction
The Great Rat Rally by Geronimo Stilton
Bad Kitty Gets a Phone by Nick Bruel
The Tiger’s Nest by Trudi Trueit
Tiger Honor by Yoon Ha Lee
Spike It, Mo! by David Adler
Field Trip to Niagara Falls by Geonimo Stilton
YA Fiction
Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein
The Missing Prince by John Flanagan
Phoenix Angel by A. Gerry
Together We Caught Fire by Eva V. Gibson
Starry Eyes by Jenn Bennett
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
The Rough-Faced Girl by Rafe Martin
Training for Mountain Biking by Will Peveler
30-Minute Rainy Day Projects by Loren Bailey
30-Minute Outdoor Science Projects by Anna Leigh
30 Minute Robotics Projects by Loren Bailey
Audiobooks
Ridgeline by Michael Punke
Game On by Janet Evanovich
Mercy by David Baldacci
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Later by Stephen King
The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter
Non-Fiction
From Crook to Cook by Snoop Dog
Toxic by Neil Nathan
Lions Clubs of the 21st Century by Paul W. Martin
Unleash the Girls by Lisa Z. Lindahl
Haunted Helena by Ellen Baumler
The Moth and the Mountain by Ed Caesar
The Ultimate Guide to Skinning and Tanning by Monte Burch
Fiction
The Winter Guest by Pam Jenoff
The Buried World by Jeff Wheeler
A Treacherous Curse by Deanna Raybourn
Dark Truths by A.J. Cross
Ender’s Game by Scott Orson Wells
Sweet Sanctuary by Kim Bogel Sawyer
The Killing Fog by Jeff Wheeler
DVDs
Legends of the Fall; A River Runs Through It; Seven Years in Tibet
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
No Time to Die
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
Call the Midwife
Shang-Chi
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!