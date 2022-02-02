Gale

The library board will meet on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Contact Gale for more information at 388-4346.

Current Library Open Hours

Open Door Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours

One Book Belgrade Events

Weapons of the Gold Rush Era on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.

Join David Swingle, Museum of the Rockies curator and Interim Living History Farm Manager, as he presents on Gold Rush and Indian War Era Weaponry.

A Night with Author Michael Punke on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

Michael Punke, New York Times best-selling author, will present and answer questions on his new novel, Ridgeline. In 1866, on the heels of the Civil War, Ridgeline takes place during the new war and clash of cultures on the western frontier. Michael Punke brings the same immersive, vivid storytelling and historical insight that made his breakthrough debut so memorable. Event is co-hosted with OLLI at MSU.

Winter Reading

Winter Reading coincides with One Book Belgrade and is in full swing! Kids, Teens, and Adults can log what they've read during January and February and enter the logs in to win great prizes. Just be sure to return the logs by Feb. 28 in order to qualify! Logs can be picked up at the library.

Free Tax Help

HRDC VITA is back to help with 2021 tax returns! Between Feb. 2 and April 11, HRDC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) service will assist people in navigating the complicated tax process through tax preparation and advice. Bring in your identification and tax documents on Wednesdays to VITA volunteers; then return on Monday to review, sign, and pick-up your documents. Drop off your tax documents: Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. at the Library. Pick up your tax documents: Mondays from 1-5 p.m. at the Library.

Adult Services

Low Impact Cardio on Mondays & Wednesdays from 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Circulation Specialist Kathleen will lead you for an hour of fun and fitness with friends! Bring your water bottle and wear comfortable shoes! Note: Start time updated to 4:30 p.m.

Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.

Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place in the library’s meeting room.

BMAB Book Club, Feb. 28 from 1-2 p.m.

The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session is a Romance Month that will take place at the library. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.

Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits starting Feb. 10

February’s kit features Air Dry Clay Bowls! Pick up your kit starting Feb. 10. A walk-through for the project will be posted online at belgradelibrary.org/dec-crafternoon. No registration is required, and kits are first come, first serve.

Youth Services

Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.

Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/move.

Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.

For Children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.

Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.

For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared toward preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.

Kid’s Science Club, Feb. 4 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Science Lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club

Building a Learner, Feb. 1 from 10:15-11 a.m.

Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.

Kids’ Art Club, Feb. 11 from 2:30-4 p.m.

Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from kindergarten through grade 6. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.

Family STEAM Night: Let’s Get Colorful!, Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Last time we met, we explored the nature of light. This time, let's spend some time exploring color ... how do we make things in color, how do we combine colors in light and in pigment, how do we see color, how do we use color? More information and registration at belgradelibrary.org/steam

ASL Storytime, Feb. 8 from 10:15-11 a.m.

Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.

Lego Club, Feb. 18 from 2:30-4 p.m.

Open Lego time for children from kindergarten to grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/lego

Some of the new items added to the library collection in January:

Juvenile Fiction

The Great Rat Rally by Geronimo Stilton

Bad Kitty Gets a Phone by Nick Bruel

The Tiger’s Nest by Trudi Trueit

Tiger Honor by Yoon Ha Lee

Spike It, Mo! by David Adler

Field Trip to Niagara Falls by Geonimo Stilton

YA Fiction

Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein

The Missing Prince by John Flanagan

Phoenix Angel by A. Gerry

Together We Caught Fire by Eva V. Gibson

Starry Eyes by Jenn Bennett

Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction

The Rough-Faced Girl by Rafe Martin

Training for Mountain Biking by Will Peveler

30-Minute Rainy Day Projects by Loren Bailey

30-Minute Outdoor Science Projects by Anna Leigh

30 Minute Robotics Projects by Loren Bailey

Audiobooks

Ridgeline by Michael Punke

Game On by Janet Evanovich

Mercy by David Baldacci

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Later by Stephen King

The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter

Non-Fiction

From Crook to Cook by Snoop Dog

Toxic by Neil Nathan

Lions Clubs of the 21st Century by Paul W. Martin

Unleash the Girls by Lisa Z. Lindahl

Haunted Helena by Ellen Baumler

The Moth and the Mountain by Ed Caesar

The Ultimate Guide to Skinning and Tanning by Monte Burch

Fiction

The Winter Guest by Pam Jenoff

The Buried World by Jeff Wheeler

A Treacherous Curse by Deanna Raybourn

Dark Truths by A.J. Cross

Ender’s Game by Scott Orson Wells

Sweet Sanctuary by Kim Bogel Sawyer

The Killing Fog by Jeff Wheeler

DVDs

Legends of the Fall; A River Runs Through It; Seven Years in Tibet

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

No Time to Die

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

Call the Midwife

Shang-Chi

More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!

