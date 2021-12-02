The library board will not meet in the month of December. It will meet again in January.
Current Library Open HoursOpen Door Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
Holiday Special EventsCollaborative Craft Week from Dec. 6-10
Help spread joy this holiday season by joining us in a collaborative craft week! For the week of Dec. 6-10, drop in and contribute to a community art project that will be displayed in the Library.
Holiday Book Sale from Dec. 8-10
The Belgrade Community Library Foundation is hosting its annual Holiday Book Sale! On Dec. 8-10 during Library open hours, shop the used book sale and find gifts for your loved ones or for yourself!
Adult ServicesLow Impact Cardio on Mondays & Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Circulation Specialist Kathleen will lead you for an hour of fun and fitness with friends! Bring your water bottle and wear comfortable shoes! Note: Start time updated to 4:30 p.m.
Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga for an hour of gentle yoga. Yoga will take place in the library’s meeting room.
Snow & Avalanche Safety Workshop on Dec. 2 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a free, short workshop that will cover the basics of snow and avalanche safety. Eric Knoff of Six Points Avalanche Education will answer your questions and give demonstrations of common safety equipment for snowy terrain. Four free Bridger Bowl lift tickets will be raffled off as door prizes!
BMAB Book Club Special Outing, Dec. 6 from 1-2 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session is an Individual Poetry Month that will take place at McKenzie River Pizza in Belgrade. Bring a poem of your choosing! Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits starting Dec. 9
December’s kit features Wood Bead Ornaments! Pick up your kit starting Dec. 9. A walk-through for the project will be posted online at belgradelibrary.org/dec-crafternoon. No registration is required, and kits are first come, first serve.
Youth ServicesGet Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/move.
Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared towards preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Kid’s Science Club, Dec. 3 from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Science Lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from Kindergarten through Grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club
Building a Learner, Dec. 7 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.
Special Preschool Storytime, Dec. 10 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Local author Wayne Edwards will read his new book Buster the Bridger Mountain Bear during this special Preschool Storytime!
Kid’s Art Club, Dec. 10 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from kindergarten through Grade 6. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
Family STEAM Night: Season of Light, Dec. 14 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
Explore the nature of light and build both a periscope AND a kaleidoscope, if you wish! Dinner will be provided for registered attendees. More information and to register at belgradelibrary.org/steam
ASL Storytime, Dec. 14 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Lego Club, Dec. 17 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from kindergarten to Grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/lego
Some of the new items added to the library collection in November:
Picture and Board BooksBeing You: A First Conversation about Gender by Megan Madison
Night Becomes Day: Changes in Nature by Cynthia Argentine
It Fell from the Sky by Terry Fan
Sour Cakes by Karen Krossing
Moose’s Book Bus by Inga Moore
Gladys the Magic Chicken by Adam Rubin
Nibi’s Water Song by Sunshine Tenasco
Juvenile FictionCandidly Cline by Kathryn Ormsbee
Susie B. Won’t Back Down by Margaret Finnegan
A Light in the Mist by Erin Hunter
Big Shot by Jeff Kinney
Return of the Dragon Slayers by Brandon Mull
Daughter of the Deep by Rick Riordan
Born Behind Bars by Padma Venkatraman
YA FictionIn the Ballroom with the Candlestick by Diana Peterfreund
Roxy by Neal Shusterman
The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne by Jonathan Stroud
Garfield Minus Garfield by Jim Davis
We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera
In the Bloodred Woods by Martha Brockenbrough
All of Us Villains by Amanda Foody
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Notable Native People by Adrienne Keene
Black Birds in the Sky by Brandy Colbert
Christmas is Coming by Monika Utnik-Strugala
The Illustrated Encyclopedia of the Elements by Lisa Condon
Donald Trump by Alex Monroe
Letters from Animals to Those Who Think They’re Just Beasts by Frederic Brremaud
Audiobooks
Down the Hatch by M.C. Beaton
Smile: The Story of a Face by Sarah Ruhl
Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
The Judge’s List by John Grisham
Ridgeline by Michael Punke
Stowaway by John David Anderson
Any Way the Wind Blows by Rainbow Rowell
Non-Fiction
Murder & Mayhem in Gallatin County, Montana by Kelly Suzanne Hartman
The Dressmakers of Auschwitz by Lucy Adlington
Preserving Brain Health in a Toxic Age by Arnold R. Eiser
Frequently Asked Questions about the Universe by Jorge Cham
The Least of Us by Sam Quinones
Fiction
The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom
Mercy by David Baldacci
Better off Dead by Lee Child
The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan
Dark Tarot by Christine Feehan
Gated Prey by Lee Goldberg
Falling by T.J. Newman
DVDs
Black Widow
Cruella
Free Guy
The Suicide Squad
Pretty Little Liars seasons 1-2
Blue bloods season 11
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!