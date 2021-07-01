July 2021
The library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
The library will be closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
n Book Sale at Lewis & Clark Park, July 21-24, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Join us at the future site of the Belgrade Library & Community Center for an outdoor book sale! $3 bag sale all day Saturday and special buys on July 22 during the Belgrade Community Market.
n The Belgrade Community Library would like to thank Greater Gallatin United Way and One Valley Community Foundation for the SW MT COVID-19 Grant that will fund Adult Crafternoon through the end of 2021! We are grateful for your support.
n Summer Reading
All ages reading incentive program. Sign up in person or online. Programming begins June 14. Event schedule and more information: belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading
Join us at the Belgrade Community Market every Thursday between July 1 and Sept. 2 from 4-7 p.m. for summer reading programming, special guests, and more!
Adult Services
n COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, July 12 from 10-2 p.m.
The Belgrade Community Library is proud to join with Community Health Partners in offering another COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The vaccines will be offered free of charge. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for anyone over the age of 18 who has not already received a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are recommended, though walk-ins will be available if there is availability. Visit the library’s website for registration information: belgradelibrary.org/covid-vaccine
n Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry
Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library! We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. No registration is required for these sessions. Rain/poor air quality location is the library’s meeting room. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga
n Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits
This month’s kit features a no-sew market bag! There will be a live walk-through of the project online July 15 at 2 p.m.. Registration is required to reserve your kit and to obtain the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting July 8. Generously sponsored by One Valley Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/july-crafternoon
n BMAB Book Club, July 19 from 2-3 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club at the Belgrade Community Library. Zoom is still available for people who are not comfortable meeting in person. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature The Deerfield Finger by local author Kenneth McCulloch. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
n 4th Thursday Book Club, July 22 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
The group will be discussing Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
n Learn Local with Bozeman Author Roger Fleming, July 22 from 4-7 p.m.
Stop by the library’s booth to chat with local author Roger Fleming, who will be on hand to answer questions about his writing process and to share his political knowledge and know-how from years of experience as an attorney lobbying on behalf of smaller telecom companies. Roger will also have copies of his novels, “Outsider Rules” and “Majority Rules” for sale at the market, if you’re interested in purchasing a signed copy. More information at belgradelibrary.org/fleming
Youth Services
n Family Storytime
Outdoor storytime every Thursday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. No registration necessary for June. Crafts available for families who cannot attend in person. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
n TAG Mystery Night, July 20 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.
All teens are welcome to participate in an interactive social event built around solving puzzles and roleplaying to solve a crime. Register at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.
n Family STEAM Event, July 21 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Montana Space Grant Consortium will be leading an interactive event about the sun in the Milesnick meeting room at the library. Signups and more information will be available soon at www.belgradelibrary.org/steam.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in June:
Picture and Board Books
Mucky Truck by Ammi-Joan Paquette
Fern and Otto: A Story about Two Best Friends by Stephanie Graegin
Faraway Things by Dave Eggers
Memory Jars by Vera Brosgol
Fiona and the Rainy Day by Richard Cowdrey
It Began with Lemonade by Gideon Sterer
Juvenile and YA Fiction
Minecraft: the Mountain by Max Brooks
Rez Dogs by Joseph Bruchac
Franklin Endicott and the Third Key by Kate DiCamillo
A Dusty Donkey Detour by Michael Nawrocki
The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky (YA)
Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee (YA)
Between You, Me, and the Honeybees by Amelia Diane Coombs (YA)
Non-Fiction
Nature Anatomy by Julia Rothman
Take More Vacations by Scott Keyes
The Confidence Men by Margalit Fox
Destination Wellness: Global Secrets for Better Living Wherever You Are by Annie Daly
USA’s National Parks by Anita Isalska
How to Tell Stories to Children by Silke Rose West
The Glitter in the Green: In Search of Hummingbirds by Jon Dunn
Fiction
Night, Neon: Tales of Mystery and Suspense by Joyce Carol Oates
The Seeds of Change by Lauraine Snelling
In a Book Club Far Away by Tif Marcelo
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
Don’t Lie to Me by Willow Rose
Dissolution by W Michael Gear
Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
Large Print
The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Good Company by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles
Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri
Gold Mine Massacre by William W Johnstone
The Last Green Valley by Mark Sullivan
DVDs
Minari
Batman Beyond: The Complete Series
Chaos Walking
The Long Song
Beecham House
The Good Lord Bird
Monster Hunter
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!