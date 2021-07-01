Gale

July 2021

The library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.

The library will be closed July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

n Book Sale at Lewis & Clark Park, July 21-24, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Join us at the future site of the Belgrade Library & Community Center for an outdoor book sale! $3 bag sale all day Saturday and special buys on July 22 during the Belgrade Community Market.

n The Belgrade Community Library would like to thank Greater Gallatin United Way and One Valley Community Foundation for the SW MT COVID-19 Grant that will fund Adult Crafternoon through the end of 2021! We are grateful for your support.

n Summer Reading

All ages reading incentive program. Sign up in person or online. Programming begins June 14. Event schedule and more information: belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading

Join us at the Belgrade Community Market every Thursday between July 1 and Sept. 2 from 4-7 p.m. for summer reading programming, special guests, and more!

Adult Services

n COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, July 12 from 10-2 p.m.

The Belgrade Community Library is proud to join with Community Health Partners in offering another COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The vaccines will be offered free of charge. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for anyone over the age of 18 who has not already received a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are recommended, though walk-ins will be available if there is availability. Visit the library’s website for registration information: belgradelibrary.org/covid-vaccine

n Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry

Free yoga in the lawn between the Masonic building and the library! We hope you’ll join us on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m. with your yoga mat and any props you want to bring. No registration is required for these sessions. Rain/poor air quality location is the library’s meeting room. More information: belgradelibrary.org/outdoor-yoga

n Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits

This month’s kit features a no-sew market bag! There will be a live walk-through of the project online July 15 at 2 p.m.. Registration is required to reserve your kit and to obtain the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting July 8. Generously sponsored by One Valley Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through: belgradelibrary.org/july-crafternoon

n BMAB Book Club, July 19 from 2-3 p.m.

The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club at the Belgrade Community Library. Zoom is still available for people who are not comfortable meeting in person. You do not need to be a member of the association or have a visual impairment to participate! This month’s session will feature The Deerfield Finger by local author Kenneth McCulloch. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.

n 4th Thursday Book Club, July 22 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

The group will be discussing Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance. Copies are available to borrow from the library. Meeting in the library’s Milesnick meeting room. Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.

n Learn Local with Bozeman Author Roger Fleming, July 22 from 4-7 p.m.

Stop by the library’s booth to chat with local author Roger Fleming, who will be on hand to answer questions about his writing process and to share his political knowledge and know-how from years of experience as an attorney lobbying on behalf of smaller telecom companies. Roger will also have copies of his novels, “Outsider Rules” and “Majority Rules” for sale at the market, if you’re interested in purchasing a signed copy. More information at belgradelibrary.org/fleming

Youth Services

n Family Storytime

Outdoor storytime every Thursday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. No registration necessary for June. Crafts available for families who cannot attend in person. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.

n TAG Mystery Night, July 20 from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

All teens are welcome to participate in an interactive social event built around solving puzzles and roleplaying to solve a crime. Register at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.

n Family STEAM Event, July 21 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Montana Space Grant Consortium will be leading an interactive event about the sun in the Milesnick meeting room at the library. Signups and more information will be available soon at www.belgradelibrary.org/steam.

Some of the new items added to the library collection in June:

Picture and Board Books

Mucky Truck by Ammi-Joan Paquette

Fern and Otto: A Story about Two Best Friends by Stephanie Graegin

Faraway Things by Dave Eggers

Memory Jars by Vera Brosgol

Fiona and the Rainy Day by Richard Cowdrey

It Began with Lemonade by Gideon Sterer

Juvenile and YA Fiction

Minecraft: the Mountain by Max Brooks

Rez Dogs by Joseph Bruchac

Franklin Endicott and the Third Key by Kate DiCamillo

A Dusty Donkey Detour by Michael Nawrocki

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky (YA)

Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee (YA)

Between You, Me, and the Honeybees by Amelia Diane Coombs (YA)

Non-Fiction

Nature Anatomy by Julia Rothman

Take More Vacations by Scott Keyes

The Confidence Men by Margalit Fox

Destination Wellness: Global Secrets for Better Living Wherever You Are by Annie Daly

USA’s National Parks by Anita Isalska

How to Tell Stories to Children by Silke Rose West

The Glitter in the Green: In Search of Hummingbirds by Jon Dunn

Fiction

Night, Neon: Tales of Mystery and Suspense by Joyce Carol Oates

The Seeds of Change by Lauraine Snelling

In a Book Club Far Away by Tif Marcelo

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Don’t Lie to Me by Willow Rose

Dissolution by W Michael Gear

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia

Large Print

The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

Good Company by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles

Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri

Gold Mine Massacre by William W Johnstone

The Last Green Valley by Mark Sullivan

DVDs

Minari

Batman Beyond: The Complete Series

Chaos Walking

The Long Song

Beecham House

The Good Lord Bird

Monster Hunter

More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!

