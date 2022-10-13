BBQ and Ravens and Books — oh my!
The Third Annual “Look Who’s Talking” is Oct. 20 at Belgrade’s Main Street Bar 3 BBQ. It’s sponsored by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation.
This will be an evening of readings by local actors, all from books from the Belgrade library’s shelves. And food courtesy of the Bar 3.
“Actors love to perform, especially if they have no lines to learn,” joked emcee Chrysti the Wordsmith. Smith is well known to NPR listeners for her daily word entomology comments — and for being on the board of the local library foundation.
Smith told the Belgrade News that she picked out the books herself for the readings, and all are from the local library shelves.
“And,” she added, “then we asked local actors to read from the selections. It’s like professional theatre.”
And how did she make her selections?
“I just go through the stable of local books,” Smith said. “They have to be fairly family-friendly. Mel Brooks just published his autobiography, ‘All About Me’ and it is very entertaining. We got an actor to read it who also loves Mel brooks.”
Smith added: “This is with a lot of different voices We’ll be reading from a very obscure diary, ‘The Diary of Samuel Pepys,’ who was quite the Man About Town in London.”
Pepys, in fact, was a member of Parliament in the 17th century and most famous for the diary he kept for a decade.
Local actor John Hosking will read from Ivan Doig’s “This House of Sky.”
Readings from Edgar Allen Poe’s biography, “a keen scientific observer,” will round out the evening, including an ensemble reading of Poe’s The Raven.
“This isn’t a parody,” Smith said. “They’ll do it justice and it’s a challenge for the actors, not a parody.”
Smith didn’t have to go far to get actors.
“My sister is an actor, and a founding member of the Vigilante Theatre Co. and she lives in Belgrade,” she said.
“Look Who’s Talking” is at 6:30 p.m., and Bar 3 BBQ is located at 119 E. Main St. in Belgrade. The readings will take place in a back room of the restaurant. A donation of $15 is suggested, and a light BBQ buffet will be available.
Local actors taking part include Kari Doll, Rhonda Smith, Tom Morris, Connor Berkompas, Doug MacIntyre, and Hosking.
This is the third time the Belgrade library has presented this. For residents who remember, “It’s the same format as the first and second one,” Smith said. “The last one was March 11, 2020, and the next day the world shut down (due to COVID protocols). It was the last public event people attended for a long time.”
