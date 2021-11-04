The library board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Door Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Curbside and Reference Hours: During all open hours
Adult Services
Low Impact Cardio on Mondays & Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Circulation Specialist Kathleen will lead you for an hour of fun and fitness with friends! Bring your water bottle and wear comfortable shoes! Note: start time updated to 4:30 p.m.
Outdoor Gentle Yoga with Terry on Tuesdays from 2-3 p.m.
Join Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga on the lawn between the Library and the Masonic Building for an hour of gentle yoga. In case of bad weather or poor air quality, yoga will move indoors to the library’s meeting room.
Cybersecurity: Then, Now and Tomorrow, Nov. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m.
This is part of the OLLI @ MSU Community Events for the fall semester, sponsored by First Interstate Bank. In this talk, Ronda Black, the Information Technology Program director at MSU’s Gallatin College, will cover the history of cybersecurity, current threats and tomorrow’s goals. Visit belgradelibrary.org/fall-olli for more information and links to register. Registration is encouraged but not required. Refreshments and social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Healthcare Connections with Bozeman Health, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Get a free health checkup with HealthCare Connections! The mobile screening clinic will be parked on Broadway right outside the library and offers many free services. Appointments are recommended to reduce wait time, but walk-ins will be welcome. Visit belgradelibrary.org/mobilescreening for more information.
Adult Crafternoon Take-Home Kits
November’s kit features Flower Suncatchers! Pick up your kit starting Nov. 11. A walk-through for the project will be posted online at belgradelibrary.org/nov-crafternoon. No registration is required, and kits are first come, first serve.
BMAB Book Club, Nov. 15 from 2-3 p.m.
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session is an Individual Nonfiction Month. Bring your own nonfiction book to discuss! Visit belgradelibrary.org/library-book-clubs for more information.
Youth Services
Get Up & Move, Wednesdays from 10:15-11 a.m.
Preschool Exercise Time. Bring your little ones to get some energy out with some fun activities featuring Zumba and creative movement. Geared to children ages 3-6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/move.
Babies & Books, Thursdays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 0-3 (siblings welcome). Storytime featuring songs, rhymes, and simple stories, followed by a period of free play and socialization for children and their caregivers. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Preschool Storytime, Fridays 10:15-11 a.m.
For children ages 3-6 (siblings welcome). Storytime geared towards preschoolers followed by a craft and socialization period. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Building a Learner, Nov. 2 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on providing tips for caregivers to support literacy development and school readiness for their children. Open to children ages 0-6 with their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/building-a-learner.
Family STEAM: Open Maker Night, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 6:45
Open time for parents to come and explore the library’s engineering toys such as Legos, marble runs, and straw & joint building sets. Snacks provided. More information at belgradelibrary.org/steam
Kid’s Science Club, Nov. 5 from 2:30 to 4
Science Lesson and open exploration time. Snacks provided. Open to children from kindergarten through grade 6. More information at belgradelibrary.org/science-club
ASL Storytime, Nov. 9 from 10:15-11 a.m.
Storytime focused on exposing children to ASL and teaching basic signs. Will feature videos produced by Singing Time. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers. More information at belgradelibrary.org/storytime.
Family STEAM Night: Sound, Nov. 9 from 5:30 to 6:45
Learn about and explore different aspects of moon geography, exploration, and mythology. Open to children of all ages and their families. Dinner provided with registration. Signup and more information at www.belgradelibrary.org/steam.
Kid’s Art Club, Nov. 12 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Video art lesson followed by free drawing time. Snacks provided. Open to children from kindergarten through grade 6. More information available at www.belgradelibrary.org/art-club.
TAG Mystery Night, Nov. 16 from 5:30-6:45
All teens are welcome. Come together as a team to solve a movie-based murder mystery. Snacks provided! More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.
Lego Club, Nov. 19 from 2:30-4 p.m.
Open Lego time for children from kindergarten to grade 6 to build and create with Legos. Snacks provided. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/lego
TAG Business Meeting, Nov. 30 from 5:30-6:45
All teens are welcome. Provide input on the library including planning future teen events. Participation counts as volunteer hours. More information at www.belgradelibrary.org/tag.
Some of the new items added to the library collection in October:
Picture and Board Books
The First Blade of Sweetgrass: A Native American Story by Suzanne Greenlaw
We Give Thanks by Cynthia Rylant
The Cot in the Livingroom by Hilda Eunice Burgos
Hurricane by John Rocco
A House by Kevin Henkes
Good Night, Good Night: Based on The Going to Bed Book by Sandra Boynton
A Song of Frutas by Margarita Engle
Juvenile Fiction
Rule of Threes by Marcy Campbell
Yusuf Azeen is Not a Hero by Saadia Faruqi
Carry Me Home by Janet Fox
Best of the Best: A Baseball Great Novel by Tim Green
Ghost Girl by Ally Malinenko
Missing Okalee by Laura Ojeda Melchor
Not a Unicorn by Dana Middleton
YA Fiction
All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston
The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur
Not my Problem by Ciara Smyth
Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas
Big Boned by Jo Watson
One of the Good Ones by Maika Moulite
Juvenile and YA Non-Fiction
Sea Serpents by Thomas Kingsley Troupe
Be a Virus Warrior! A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Safe by Eloise Macgregor
Giant Clams by Kate Moening
Gardening in Nature by Abby Colich
Super Smash Bros by Jessica Rusick
African Icons: Ten People Who Shaped History by Tracey Baptiste
Christina Koch: Astronaut and Engineer by Rachel Rose
Audiobooks
American Marxism by Mark Levin
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
The Woman They Could Not Silence by Kate Moore
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
The Last Green Valley by Mark T. Sullivan
Non-Fiction
WASPs: The Splendors and Miseries of an American Aristocracy by Michael Beran
Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes by Pete Hegseth
Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America by Nicole Eustace
Murder & Mayhem in Gallatin County, Montana by Kelly Suzanne Hartman
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Mary Roach
The New Oil Painting: Your Essential Guide to Materials and Safe Practices by Kimberly Brooks
The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire by Rick Ross
Fiction
Over My Dead Body by Jeffrey Archer
We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
Child of Light by Terry Brooks
Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman
The Butler by Danielle Steel
DVDs
Iron Man
Monster Hunter
Those Who Wish Me Dead
The Big Bang Theory (TV series)
Unforgotten (TV series)
More new items at the Belgrade Community Library can be found through our online catalog!