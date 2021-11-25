BOZEMAN —Montana State University invites students, staff, faculty, alumni and members of the community to celebrate the traditional yearly lighting of Montana Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
“Lights on Montana Hall” starts at 5:30 p.m. at Alumni Plaza and the Bobcat Spirit statue, just north of Montana Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
The event will feature holiday music, carols performed by the MSU School of Music’s Montanans as well as by preschool students from MSU’s Child Development Center and Bozeman High School students. The student body president and vice president will speak, and MSU President Waded Cruzado will welcome guests and give brief remarks. Then there will be a drumline performance and a countdown by MSU cheerleaders and Champ before thousands of festive lights illuminate Montana Hall. Refreshments will be provided.
Free parking will be available on campus in all non-reserved spots after 4:30 p.m., including the top level of the MSU parking garage. A map of parking lots is online at montana.edu/parking.
For more information about the event, contact Carlye Cook in the Office of the President at carlye.cook@montana.edu.
