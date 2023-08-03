The Statue of Liberty, left, and the New York city skyline sit in a deep freeze in the wake of a catastrophic climatic shift in a scene from Twentieth Century Fox's 2004 film "The Day After Tomorrow". (AP Photo/Twentieth Century Fox)
A key Atlantic Ocean current could potentially “collapse” because of climate change sparking the potential for news mini Ice Age in Europe, the northern half of the U.S. and other upper parts of North America and conversely warmer water temperatures and rising sea levels that could bring more extreme storms and put low-lying coastal areas of Florida, Louisiana and Central and South America underwater.
A new report by researchers from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark said melting glacier and ice caps and warmer waters in the far North Atlantic could change ocean currents and take them past climate ‘tipping points’ and collapse the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC).