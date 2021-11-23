Belgrade resident and Montana Highway Patrolman Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin retired Monday after 22 years as a Montana Trooper.
It was a more special day than usual, as McLaughlin, 50, was able to metaphorically “pass the torch” to the next generation – his son Kyle.
Kyle McLaughlin, 23, joined the Montana Highway Patrol in March, with the honor of having his dad pin his badge MHP 295 on him.
The MHP held a retirement lunch for McLaughlin Monday in Boulder at its state headquarters. McLaughlin’s wife Jennifer told the Belgrade News the family will hold a private celebration sometime in December.
What about his first day as a Montana Highway patrolman? “He was sent to Frenchtown, for training,” his wife remembered.
“He was sworn in in 1999 and it’s been almost 23 years,” she added. “He used to be a volunteer firefighter for Belgrade. He always wanted to serve his community. This led to being able to do more for people. And he wanted to be in law enforcement.
“Patrick has always been a role-model. And Kyle has always wanted to be a state trooper.”
Both father and son are stationed out of the Bozeman District. Patrick, in fact, spent his career here. He is a Bozeman native and a member of the Bozeman Senior High class of 1989. Kyle graduated from Belgrade High School with the class of 2016. He also received a degree in criminal justice from MSU-Billings.
“Pat told me once that family and friends always knew he was just a phone call away,” Jennifer continued. “But it can be a thankless job at times. The challenges he’s faced have made him a better officer.”
Those “challenges” included two fellow officers being shot to death in the Three Forks area – David LeLaittre, 23, who was killed in 2010, and Mason Moore, 42, killed in 2017.
“They were officers we all knew well; it’s taxing on them,” Jennifer added.
Patrick has been a part of the “Trooper in the Field” program, his wife said, working sideline security at MSU football games. In fact, McLaughlin and his son Kyle both worked security for last weekend’s Cat-Griz game in Missoula.
He also has participated in “Alive at 25,” a program started in 2009 to reduce young driver crashes and deaths; and in infant car seat education.
McLaughlin will take a week off and then start a new job with the local airport police.
“He told me he’s going to miss working for the people of the state of Montana,” Jennifer said.
“Overall, I’m so proud of them,” she concluded. Also to have a son follow in his father’s footsteps. And he wants the same thing – to serve and to protect. It’s a real passing of the torch.”