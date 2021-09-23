ABOVE: Creative parade entries are a staple of the Belgrade Fall Festival Parade. Pictured is the winning entry from 2019. BELOW: The Belgrade High School Marching Band makes music at the 2019 Belgrade Fall Festival.
The Belgrade High School Marching Band makes music at the 2019 Belgrade Fall Festival.
BELGRADE NEWS ARCHIVES
BELGRADE NEWS ARCHIVES
Dedicated volunteers make sure the popular community barbecue happens, rain or shine.
BELGRADE NEWS ARCHIVES
Even the rain that fell on the 2019 festival didn’t dampen the parade entrants’ enthusiasm.
BELGRADE NEWS ARCHIVES
Lewis & Clark Park will be filled with vendors and fun activities at the Oct. 2 Fall Festival.
Promising it will be a “Fall Festival of Old,” organizers are busy finalizing details for the annual harvest celebration to be held in Belgrade on Oct. 2.
Kristi Gee, executive director of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, said planners and festival-goers alike are looking forward to the 58th iteration of the celebration after it had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have not heard one negative comment,” Gee said late Tuesday after meeting with city officials to nail down various details for the fete. “People are really ready for this.”
The Belgrade Fall Festival is usually held in September but will take place a little later this year to coincide with Belgrade High School’s Homecoming festivities.
“It adds that extra touch when it’s all together,” Gee explained.
All the Fall Festival events will happen on Saturday, starting with a pancake breakfast at the Senior Center from 7-9 a.m. and a 5K Fun Run sponsored by the Belgrade Community Coalition at 8 a.m.
The parade on Main Street begins at 10 and ends at Lewis & Clark Park, where children’s activities, vendor booths and the car show will take place.
The free community barbecue begins at 11 a.m. at the old fire hall at the southwest corner of the park and will end when the food runs out. The event, sponsored by Rounds for the Town, is free to the public, though donations are appreciated.
Gee reminds everyone that some roads will be closed Saturday morning to accommodate the parade, so plan alternative routes accordingly.
Parade entries will be accepted until Sept. 30.
The chamber still needs some volunteers to help with setup on Friday, with the barbecue on Saturday, and with tear-down from 4-5 Saturday afternoon.
Raffle tickets are on sale now at the chamber office, Town & County Foods, the American Legion and Madison River Brewery. The grand prize is an iPad and accessories package valued at $1,500, and there are numerous other prizes (see page 16). Ticket holders must be at least 21 years old to win. Proceeds from this year’s raffle will benefit the Belgrade Senior Center.
For more information, refer to the festival’s full schedule of events on page 16 and look for the official Festival Guide in next week’s Belgrade News.
