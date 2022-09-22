Following nearly a full day of rain on Friday, Mother Nature couldn’t have been more cooperative Saturday for the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce 2022 Fall Festival.
There was nary a cloud in the sky as thousands of people lined Main Street to watch an hour-long procession of floats slowly advanced six blocks east to Lewis and Clark Park.
“Probably the largest crowd I’ve seen in a lot of years, so that was really exciting,” Kristi Gee, chief executive officer at the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, said. “The day went fantastic. Really went off without a hitch. It was really kind of a great day for us.”
The parade kicked off the festival with several kindergarten classes wearing white T-shirts that read “Class of 2035”. Belgrade High’s marching band followed as well as sports teams ranging from football to softball on what was homecoming week for the school.
Gee noted that in 2019 Chamber of Commerce and high school worked to tie the fall festival and homecoming together after a break in previous years.
“Because we do run it with homecoming we keep all of those high school floats at the beginning of the parade together, so it’s a little bit of a parade for them for their group — the band and the teams kind of all together there at the beginning,” said Gee. “Instead of spreading them out it kind of makes it feel like a little bit of their own thing.”
The rest of the parade featured fall themed floats decked out with favorites such as haystacks, pumpkins and flowers. Overall, there were 75 entries and plenty of candy was handed out to children along the route.
Once the parade concluded the crowd flocked to Lewis and Clark Park where vendors had set up shop, a car show was being held, bounce houses were erected for children and a folks were treated to a free barbeque.
Gee said that roughly 2,000 people waited in line for the barbeque, which featured 21 rounds of cut baron beef. The rounds slow cooked above a lengthy fire pit for about 18 hours on the southwest portion of the park next to the old Belgrade Fire Hall.
“We lit the fire I think at about 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, which is just a little bit earlier because of the pouring rain (Friday),” said Gee. “We wanted to make sure we got the fire lit and got that nice and hot keep them going, and then they roasted all night long.”
The park was bustling for hours after the parade had concluded, and Gee couldn’t have been happier with the turnout.
“I just heard amazing things from a lot of people how the weather held and the parade was great,” she said. “People got through the barbeque quick. There was a lot of people in the park … we’re really, really happy with how everything turned out.”
Next year, the festival will celebrate its 60th anniversary. But, Gee noted, things could look a little different.
The old fire hall is expected to be razed in the coming weeks, and a new Belgrade Library will be built in its place. Thus, a portion of the park will likely be inaccessible due to construction.
“We have no idea of what next year’s going to look like. We know it will be different with the construction going on with the new library being put in and the construction in the park,” said Gee. “Things are going to look different next year. We’re excited and embracing that change.”
Editor’s note: See next week’s Belgrade News for results on raffle, float and car show winners.