Reese Creek 3

The old house where the schoolteacher lived is visible from a window at the Reese Creek Community Center.

 RACHEL LEATHE/BOZEMAN DAILY CHRONICLE

It’s September — so it must be time for the annual Reese Creek Community Center shindig.

This year it’s Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. And the official name of this activity is the Country Dance Fundraiser.

Tags

Recommended for you