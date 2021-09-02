The joke is that “eating” was a very popular pastime during the national COVID shutdown, and the Belgrade Senior Center has the numbers to prove it: It served 1,200 Meals on Wheels a month during those months.
Now, says BSC Director Lisa Beedy in the center’s September bulletin, “That really kept us hopping. We thought we would see this decrease once we were able to open back up, but we continue to send out 1,000 meals a month,” in addition to serving daily lunch at the center.
Preparing those extra meals kept staff so busy that the center hired two new “lunch workers,” Daneen Lytle and Nolan DeGroot.
“We had 20 for lunch Tuesday,” a volunteer named Kath told the Belgrade News. “Our numbers are steadily increasing. A lot of members are showing back up for lunch and also sometimes having meals delivered.”
The summer’s “soft” opening was good practice to be in the “full swing of things this Fall,” Beedy wrote.
September is a busy month: On Sept. 23, the center restarts its “Breakfast Club,” which will be held the fourth Thursday of the month. The cost is between $3 and $7, depending on what is ordered off the breakfast menu, according to the newsletter.
“We had well into 200 members pre-COVID,” said Kath. “We’re just getting back into the swing of things. And we signed up six new members yesterday.”
The center also has added line-dancing classes.
September birthdays will be celebrated Sept. 15; members get a free lunch.
Beedy added that the center wants to hold a “Celebration of Life” for all the members who died during the 2020 COVID lockdown. They also would like to “Give families and friends the opportunity to plant a Memorial tree at the Center.”
