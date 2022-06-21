Erin Shenk of Belgrade graduated in May from the University of Hartford (Conn.) with a B.S. in Computer Science.
---
Maci St. Cyr of Manhattan has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. St. Cyr is a Marketing major at Plymouth State.
---
Jamie Godfrey of Belgrade was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester. In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
---
BOZEMAN — Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2022.
There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. The students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President's List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean's List includes the students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
The following students so honored from the Belgrade News coverage area are listed below:
Belgrade
Hunter Daniel Alderman, Taylor Daniel Allen*, Nicole Marie Anderson*, Celina Frances Elizabeth Barndt, Lindsay J Benson, Lukas A Bernard, Abigail Marie Black, Baylee Laura Blake, Spencer Hudson Blevins, Jacob Dowden Boggess, Payton Alexander Bondy, Morgan E Brealey, Owen E Brooker, Gabrielle Faith Bunko*, Nancy Rose Camberos, Cassidy Dakota Kay Catron*, Lilly Claire Center*, Rachel Ann Chapman, Skye Bella Chappell Lindsay, Emily Elaine Christofferson*, Shannon Renee Cox*, Robert Alexander Crawford, Bridget Hanna Dassenko, Kristen Selene Davis, Olivia Marie DeSimone*, Samantha Elizabeth DesLauriers, Natalie Ann Devlaeminck, Troy James Dunning, Riley Marie Dykstra*, Jennifer Claire Eagleson, Sydney Rae Eastwood*, Taysen Sebastian Edelen, Madelynne Marie Fast, Jessica Lauren Fisher*, Ashley Rose Foss*, Emily Nicole Foss*, Ruby C Gawarkiewicz*, Nicholas Lloyd Gill, Raey L Hanke, Molly Ross Hansen*, Delaney Rae Hendricks, Rebecca Jean Holland*, Samantha Ann Marie Hoppe, Cassidy Marie Howard*, Brooke Elaine James, Kaden Thomas Jensen, Jennifer Marie Johnsen*, Dawson James Jordan, Janice Kai, Brendan AaronPaul Kaman, Tessa Elizabeth Kamanski*, Mitchell Robert Katner*, Spencer Mitchell Kayser, Valorie Faye Kiewatt*, Emilia Faye Kipf, Strandvold Roy Knudsen, Tessa Joy Lamb, Mason Aaron Lasco*, Eric Michael Lee*, Joshua R Lester, Emmalee Grace Lester, Hannah Sue Leverson*, Colton James Magnussen, Patrick Joseph Marinko, Dalton James Mattson, Amber Kathleen Maurer, Emma Jane Mauritsen, Zachary James Mayne*, Taylor Marie McCormack, Britney Ann McCormack, Lindsay Nicole Mchugh*, Audrey Mary McLain, Robert Edward McMahon*, Tucker John Merkel, Makell Meyle*, Racquel Chato Miller, Jordan William Moser*, Karla Munoz, Emma Danielle Naberhaus, Miles Thomas Naberhaus, Torataro Oka, Charis Olivia Omohundro*, Kade Maccallen Ott, Kira Ann Paul, Brittany Teri Perkins, Ingrid Quinn Peters, Jeremiah J Peterson, Alexandria Rose Pitt, Emogene Olivia Plagmann*, Karen Elizabeth Quick, WIlliam Zachery Revenaugh, Joey Lynn Riebe*, Justin Conner Riekenberg, Jacob Andrew Rivers*, Kyler Colin Rogers, Brytan Ann Rogers*, Abigail Marie Ross*, Carson J Sander*, Riley Michael Schott*, Kevin Thomas Shaw, Idaly Silva, Luke Alan Simonson, Kiley Marie Smieja, Shaina Marie Smith*, Jackson Levi Stevens, Samuel Conner Stewart, Jessica Elaine Syvrud*, Charlisa Marie Taylor, Sky Tillett*, Jaden Andrew Tinseth, Hannah Grace Topping*, Kevin Andrew Towell, Nathan Eugene Turner*, Kade Matthew VanDyken*, Jared Lee Weiss, Zackary Paul Westberg, Savannah Baxter Willard*, Ariane Desirae Williams*, Alayna Emily Wilson*, Sylvia Elaine Wilting, Beryl Martina Wytcherley, Jamie Logan Young*
Gallatin Gateway
Collin Daniel Bos*, Charis Ryen Liddle*, Sallie R McCann*, Lylianne Ann McCarthy*, Taylor Shay McNeil, Syvanna Hope Nagel, Garrett Lee Nash, Howard Pearce Robin, Tashi Jangmu Sherpa, Abigail Joy Smith, Seth C Vinger, William Joseph Walkuski, Alyssa Woodworth Beck*
Manhattan
Nathaniel James Bailey, Emma Frances Borrmann, Caelen G Boucher-Bergstedt, Joshua Joseph Bowen*, Isaac P Boyd, Darian Teresa Cooley*, Cayl J Deboer, Madison Katherine Dundas, Parker Brayden Dyksterhouse*, Carl Allen Griffin, Zane Walter Haroldson*, Madeline Nicole Hemenway*, Kelcie L Hill, Chelsea Nicole Jones*, Lorne Quentin Lovelace, Addie Julia Moore, Haley Ann Ochs*, Elle Mac Olsztyn*, Garrett Michael Orlando*, Samuel Harris Robertson*, Hayden Kirk Sofie*, Ian Christopher Sofie, Elizabeth Christine Vanderby, Timothy Paul Zambon*
Three Forks
Martha Grace Buenrostro*, Mary Kate Corbett, Samantha Machelle Ann Cornish, Natasha Judith Gesker, Matthew Bready Krueger, Mariah Michelle Leum*, Tayla Annmarie Moeykens, Kilah Rae Pfadt, Ian Arthur Phillips, Morgan N Sorensen*, Kyle Russell Stone*, Kayla Justine White, Sawyer Elizabeth White*, Tyler Jon Williams