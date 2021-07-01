The Belgrade School District is offering its Summer Food Service Program again this summer through Aug. 18. Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch is available for pickup at Belgrade High School and Ridge View Elementary, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided together in one bag.
Last summer the district acquired the Belgrade Summer Food Service Program from the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and served around 27,000 meals total, with an average daily participation of 250 children who received breakfast and lunch.
Summer Food Service Programs are a very important part of ensuring the children in the Belgrade community receive adequate nutrition throughout the summer months. Meals are free of charge to all children age 18 and under. Parents may pick up meals, as children do not have to be present to receive meals.
More information and the weekly meal sign up link can be found on the Belgrade School District website at bsd44.org.