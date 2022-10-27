Rev. Sara Lattimore

The Rev. Sara Lattimore poses for a photo with her family (clockwise from top), husband Aaron, son Carson and daughter Kennedy, after crossing the Wyoming-Montana border near Sheridan, Wyo.

 Photo courtesy of Sara Lattimore

Three Forks’ United Methodist Church has a new minister, the Rev. Sara Lattimore. She landed in town late this summer — complete with kids, husband, family pets and her mother — and is “definitely excited “to be here,” she told the Belgrade News.

Three Forks was the latest stop for her after years in various staff positions with various congregations in Texas. She’s a native of Wyoming, so if not a native Montana, she can be granted Montana-adjacent status.

