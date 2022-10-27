Three Forks’ United Methodist Church has a new minister, the Rev. Sara Lattimore. She landed in town late this summer — complete with kids, husband, family pets and her mother — and is “definitely excited “to be here,” she told the Belgrade News.
Three Forks was the latest stop for her after years in various staff positions with various congregations in Texas. She’s a native of Wyoming, so if not a native Montana, she can be granted Montana-adjacent status.
In fact, this area is so “new” that even last weekend’s snowfall was exciting.
“The moment it started snowing we all headed outdoors,” she said. (Note to the new pastor: Give it a few months and the excitement will wane.)
This will be her first head pastor assignment. She replaces the Rev. Aaron Strietzel, who was in Three Forks less than a year.
Lattimore’s husband Aaron has a background in juvenile corrections, and is already working for the Three Forks School District.
“He’s always worked with students that need extra attention,” Lattimore said. “He has a passion and a gift for connecting. He hopes to be impactful here, and we are a team, for sure. He brings a real fun and energetic reality. We share a real passion for this.
“It was a family decision to come up here and we are all invested.”
The family includes a daughter in elementary school, and a son at Three Forks High.
So what are you going to do in Three Forks?
“I came in really wanting to listen and learn about the community,” she said. “To experience all the things that are Montana. Montana certainly has its own culture. And there’s a strong Ministerial Association here in Three Forks. Trying to work together and pool our resources. (Regionally) there are fewer pastors than churches and we are all stretched thin.”
Lattimore recounted her family’s moment when they crossed into Montana: They stopped outside of Sheridan in the Ruby Valley, and posed by a “Montana” highway sign.
“Our first steps into Montana, right over the border from Sheridan,” she said. “It was literally the border across from Sheridan. Our first steps into Montana and we literally pulled the circus over. And it was no easy feat to pull over a circus caravan. Not terribly incognito. We were quite a traveling circus. My husband driving the U-Haul, me in the car with the kids and pets. My mother driving her car.”
And yes, people stared.
Lattimore started on the road to being an attorney, but admitted that the call to ministry had been “always present” in her life. The pulpit won out over the courtroom.
She has her MDiv. from Iliff School of Theology in Denver, and is working on a Doctorate in global perspectives with Portland Seminary. Lattimore spent a portion of the summer in South Africa, “as a humble learner, not a tourist. I was there to listen and learn.”
Lattimore added that she was “Taken aback by the amount of hospitality in South Africa. Everyone. The taxi drivers wanted to talk. “t’s just a culture of hospitality. So open.”
And, here in Three Forks?
“I want to equip and empower this congregation,” she said, “as a community and as a congregation. To be well-rounded. To work together and find a way to make everyone more whole. I’m here to hear and listen, and then we equip each other to do ministry.”
What about Jesus?
“In the context of this, I’ve known that I was called to serve the Church since I was younger. It’s been amazing to see how Jesus has been here every step of the way,” Lattimore said. “I’m here to bring the hope and love of Jesus. People can be forgotten, but Jesus is already here. And I’m to be a reminder of that reality.”
As for Three Forks itself?
“It’s been amazing and welcoming,” she said. “It’s been similar to the welcome (I received) in South Africa. The church has been really welcoming, since I’m in a new role as head pastor.”
Lattimore’s previous assignment was with First United Methodist in Lubbock, Texas, a large congregation with a staff directory a page long. Here in the Gallatin Valley she also pastors the Willow Creek United Methodist congregation.
Three Forks United Methodist was chartered as a church in 1909, with 13 members. Despite extensive damage from the 1925 earthquake, it remains a classic example of Gothic Revival architecture. It is at 124 2nd Ave. E. in Three Forks.