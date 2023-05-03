Belgrade High School and Montana State University's School of Music hosted a Color Guard Showcase event on Saturday, April 29. The event featured performances by teams from around the region. (See story on page A3.)
Rory Iverson performs during a color guard showcase event at Belgrade High School.
In association with the School of Music at Montana State University, Belgrade High School hosted the state’s first ever Color Guard Showcase featuring performances by Color Guards from Belgrade, Bozeman, Gallatin, and Havre High Schools along with MSU’s Spirit of the West Color Guard.
Guard members performed choreographed routines to music that featured flags, rifles, sabres, and dance routines.
In addition to performances by each school, there were several solos (including Belgrade High’s Rory Iverson) , duets, trios, and a group ensemble with students from all the schools performing together.
“This is the first year Belgrade has had a Color Guard and these girls worked very hard all year, learning new skills and working together to create something very special.” said Jessica van Garderen, who coaches the high school squad.. “They made it look easy, which is very hard to do. The other schools were shocked when they learned the team had only been practicing together for a few months.”
Van Garderen said the color guard is already looking forward to the fall season where community members will be able to see them perform alongside the Belgrade High School Marching Band. She said recruitment will start later this month and that color guard is an inclusive sport open to all high school students. Anyone interested in joining should contact the band director, Mr. Blixt at bblixt@bsd44.org for more information.