The owner of Belgrade’s Center ice Cafe is spearheading a “Trunk or Treat” event this Saturday at 403 Jackrabbit Lane, the not-really-vacant field across from Rocky Mountain Supply.
Rhonda Gilbert told the Belgrade News that by the first part of the week 15 local businesses had already signed up for this early Halloween trick or treat event. It’s Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
The lot is the home of the former Bubby’s Cuppa Jo, another Gilbert family business, although that has now been renamed and repainted for a new incarnation as the newly-purple, Revamped Coffee Co.
“We’re trying to get local businesses here, all the locals, to come in and let people know who they are,” Gilbert explained. “All in one location.”
It’s a new trend — bring all your pint-sized witches and ghosts to one well-lit location and safely get a night’s worth of tricks, bonfires and candy without the hassle of walking up and down strange neighborhoods.
Gilbert said a local dog trainer is scheduled that night (with trick dogs), and also Mel Kover, the current Mrs. Belgrade, (now running for Mrs. Montana) will be on hand.
She also wants everyone in costumes, and hopes to have all the businesses “all Halloween decorated.”
Anyone who wants can come; it’s an excuse to simultaneously promote local businesses and to bring your kids somewhere safe. And don’t forget all the candy.
Gilbert and the Revamped Coffee Co. will be selling coffee drinks “and hot dog-like treats,” she added.
“Trunk or Treat” lasts until 8 p.m. or until the candy runs out.
There are no vendor fees, but Gilbert would like to know who’s showing up — so call her at 406-579-2639 to get on the list.
This month is also the year anniversary of Gilbert’s cafe having a kitchen fire that was supposed to put her on hiatus for a couple months. Due to supply chain issues, the Center Ice Cadfe is still closed.
“Our fire was Oct. 4, 2021,” she said, “and we’re still closed. It’s been a long year. But, we might be open in two or three weeks.”
One last piece of fire suppression equipment was just installed, and she just has to check off a fire marshall inspection, and the final health department go-ahead.