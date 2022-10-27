The owner of Belgrade’s Center ice Cafe is spearheading a “Trunk or Treat” event this Saturday at 403 Jackrabbit Lane, the not-really-vacant field across from Rocky Mountain Supply.

Rhonda Gilbert told the Belgrade News that by the first part of the week 15 local businesses had already signed up for this early Halloween trick or treat event. It’s Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

