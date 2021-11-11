The late Ernest Hoffman, a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, is recognized with a standing ovation during the Veterans Day program at Belgrade High School in 2019. Hoffman was then the oldest living veteran in Montana at age 105. He died in June 2020 at age 106.
DIANA SETTERBERG/BELGRADE NEWS ARCHIVES
A giant flag on a crane welcomes veterans and visitors to the 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at the Belgrade High School Special Events Center in 2019.
Montana Sen. Steve Daines will deliver the Veterans Address this morning, Nov. 11, at the Belgrade Special Events Center during program to honor the nation's veterans.
The program, beginning at 9 a.m., will include recognition of veterans; patriotic music by the Belgrade High School band, choir and orchestra; and a speech by Troy Downing of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. The community is invited to attend.
Breakfast will be served to veterans and their families beginning at 7:30 in the SEC lobby.
