Montana Sen. Steve Daines will deliver the Veterans Address this morning, Nov. 11, at the Belgrade Special Events Center during program to honor the nation's veterans.

The program, beginning at 9 a.m., will include recognition of veterans; patriotic music by the Belgrade High School band, choir and orchestra; and a speech by Troy Downing of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. The community is invited to attend.

Breakfast will be served to veterans and their families beginning at 7:30 in the SEC lobby.

