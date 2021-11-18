Belgrade resident Dillon Walker Hunt, 20, was arrested Nov. 12 for a domestic assault for punching one family member in the face and causing a bloody nose. He had been doing laundry at the home of another family member while drunk and was reportedly kicking a young puppy owned by the victim, according to court records. When asked to stop kicking the puppy, he responded by punching the victim in the face.
He told the arresting officer he hadn't kicked the puppy but was just using his foot to keep the animal in the house. He also said the victim had started the whole mess when he pulled a knife on him. His family members were re-interviewed and said none of that was true.
---
Manhattan resident Juan Ignacio Sanchez Balcazer, 30, was stopped and arrested Nov. 14 for driving the wrong way on the freeway. He apparently had driven the wrong way at the traffic circle by the airport's Airway Boulevard and got on the westbound off ramp and was driving east on the westbound lanes of the freeway. The report states he was driving about 30 mph. A deputy sheriff shadowed him with lights flashing in the east lane and eventually got him to pull over in the median.
Balkcazar was identified as a Mexican native who didn't speak English. He blew a .059 on the breathalyzer and also was given a blood alcohol test. He was arrested for criminal endangerment for driving the wrong way on the freeway and for flunking his field sobriety tests. He was jailed on no bond.
---
Belgrade resident Sandi Renee Nixon, 27, was arrested Nov. 13 for criminal endangerment for running a red light at a high rate of speed. This incident started on Huffine Lane in Bozeman, when a sherrif's officer in an unmarked car attempted to stop Nixon, who was weaving in and out of traffic. According to the report, Nixon didn't stop but turned onto Jackrabbit Lane. The report said she was still driving all over the road and going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Approaching the freeway overpass, she is accused of running a red light and hitting a concrete curb. The officer's report said he followed her for 7½ miles, with his lights and siren on, through various Belgrade neighborhoods, before she was stopped by a Montana Highway patrolman. DUI charges are pending.
---
Belgrade resident Sarah Alexis Moore-Donohue, 30, was witnessed punching, clawing and slapping her boyfriend as she drove down the freeway. The reporting party said they could hear screaming coming from the car. She was eventually stopped in Park County and arrested for a domestic assault. She admitted she and her boyfriend had been arguing over "relationship issues." The victim said she had been driving 100 miles an hour and he was scared of how she was driving. The defendant admitted she hit the other party in the face.
---
Belgrade police officers were busy lately serving bench warrants.
Richard D. Kokkeler was arrested Nov. 11 for failing to failure to appear on an animal cruelty charge in August and Ayden Zakary Klompien, 20, was rearrested for eight various traffic charges for which he failed to make a court appearance for on June 11, 2021. Klompien’s charges ranged from no license, no insurance, possessing alcohol, and hit-and-run. He had been held on a $40,000 bond.
A bench warrant also was served on Crystal Beth Moore of Clarkston for contempt of court on an original charge of driving while suspended/revoked.
---
A bench warrant was served Nov. 16 by Belgrade officers on Belgrade resident William Albert Pitts, 24. He failed to show for a July 28, 2021, court hearing for three traffic charges, including driving while suspended, illegal use of license plates, and no insurance. A contempt of court charge was added to the tickets.
---
Gardiner resident Joseph Anthony Gomez, 36, had been arrested in 2016 for driving on an expired registration, and for second-offense DUI. He never dealt with those tickets but moved to Bozeman. He was picked up Nov. 15 in Park County on an old bench warrant from the 2016 infractions. At that time, he never paid his fines and court costs. He was driving on a Texas driver's license.
---
SLOW DOWN!!!
It was almost midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when a deputy sheriff clocked a Ford F150 going 111 mph eastbound on East Valley Center Road, in a residential area with a posted speed of 45 mph. The driver, Trevor Samuel Baker, 29, a Bozeman resident, subsequently flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to consent to both breath and blood alcohol tests. He was arrested and jailed for first-offense DUI and first-offense reckless driving.
---
Bozeman resident Paul Hamilton Haeussler, 39, started this scenario at 3:15 a.m. on Nov. 17 by driving to a home east of Gallatin Gateway to "teach them a lesson." He sent a cell phone picture of a particular driveway to a relative and texted, "When it's over, it's over." That relative called law enforcement. The resident of said address said Haeussler showed up in the middle of the night "very belligerent and hyped up." Deputies found him at the Town Pump on South Cottonwood Road, where he flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a .126 on the breathalyzer. He was ticketed and jailed for first-offense DUI and disorderly conduct.