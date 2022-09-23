As autumn approaches we are met with cooler nights and brisk mornings. We change our habits to match the changing season, whether that's covering our gardens to guard from frost or dressing in layers to account for varying daily temperatures.
We are not the only ones who are changing behaviors at this time. Bull elk antler velvet is shedding now that their antlers are fully developed. Birds that breed and raise their young in the valley April through August are ready to fly south for warmer climates. Grizzlies and Black bears seek out additional food sources in preparation for hibernation (a period known as hyperphagia).
As the summer comes to a close, we enter our tourist shoulder season. Temperatures become more bearable and residents of Gallatin County are looking to spend more time outdoors before the cold winter snap.
Studies have shown that with more people hitting the trails we are further displacing our local wildlife. “Just because you don’t see wildlife on the trail, does not mean they weren’t once there”.
Hikers, especially those with dogs, can displace wildlife up to 280 feet away from their original ranges. It is one thing if this displacement causes an animal to flee and then return after the people and dogs are gone but with chronic disturbance, animals are beginning to abandon historic habitat that has prime forage and cover (such as the Greater Yellowstone region). Wildlife becomes increasingly sensitive in the Fall with breeding and hunting activity and increased foraging to build critical fat resources for fetal development and winter survival.
Grizzly bears for example are expanding their ranges to areas they haven’t been seen in a century or more. As they search for new habitat they may be entering areas of intense recreation or new human development.
When seeking out new sources of food, bears may become more conditioned to look toward non natural foods (human garbage, livestock, chickens, horse feed, fruit orchards etc.). It's been found that the main cause of conflict and aggressive behavior occurs when a bear becomes habituated to human foods. However, most injuries have been a result of surprise encounters in the backcountry.
With an influx of new residents and expanding wildlife ranges, knowing how to safely spend time outdoors is more important than ever before. Following our tips below will help to keep you and our local wildlife safe.
Here are some tips for recreating safely:
● Hikers should travel in groups of 4 or more
● Always carry bear spray and know how to use it
● Make noise to alert wildlife of your presence (bear bells are NOT enough!)
● Stay away from carcassess
● When viewing wildlife, keep your distance and never approach, no matter how calm they may seem
● If you see a bear, refrain from running as it can trigger a chase response. Instead, slowly back away
● If you are charged by a bear, stand your ground and deploy your bear spray (if it happens quickly you can deploy your bear spray while it is still in the holster)
● When mountain biking: Don’t ride alone, never ride at night, dusk or dawn (this is when bears are more active and visibility is low)
● When camping: The only thing you should put in your tent is yourself, bear spray, and a water bottle that has only ever held water. Everything else needs to be hung at least 10 ft. high in a tree that is at least 100 yards away from where you are camping For more information on live safely amongst wildlife visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/living-with-wildlife/tips