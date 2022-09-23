As autumn approaches we are met with cooler nights and brisk mornings. We change our habits to match the changing season, whether that's covering our gardens to guard from frost or dressing in layers to account for varying daily temperatures.

We are not the only ones who are changing behaviors at this time. Bull elk antler velvet is shedding now that their antlers are fully developed. Birds that breed and raise their young in the valley April through August are ready to fly south for warmer climates. Grizzlies and Black bears seek out additional food sources in preparation for hibernation (a period known as hyperphagia).

