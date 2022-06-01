Imagine my surprise when I opened the latest Belgrade Senior Center bulletin and discovered that my aunt and uncle Florence and Henry Sheperd were among the nine original members back in 1972.
So what historical tidbits might their children, my cousins, have to add to the official record of the beginning of the Belgrade Senior Center?
"That was 50 years ago! I don't remember!" said Elaine Sheperd Howald.
"And I was living out of state then," added her sister Helen Sheperd.
No reporter worth their salt takes "I don't remember" as the last word, so I teased and prodded and pulled and asked the same question 10 different ways from Sunday. And got a couple of pages of memories.
Uncle Hank was my grandmother Connie Sheperd McGuire's baby brother, born in 1909. He was born in East Helena, where his father Arthur was an assayer at the smelter. The two of them were the last two children born into a large family that started in Helena in 1886.
By 1912, the family had moved to the East Gallatin to live at Arthur’s grandmother's home across from the East Gallatin School and a mile or so from the Penwell Bridge. He graduated with the Belgrade High Class of 1926. He worked at the Belgrade State Bank until Aug. 3, 1928, when he and a friend drove a 1918 Model T to Ann Arbor, Mich., to attend the University of Michigan. Money was scarce, and jobs for college students scarcer, and Hank would take the bank job he must have thought was just a placeholder.
Instead, he stayed there until 1971 when he retired, and he and his wife Florence came back to the East Gallatin.
Further proof that Montana is just a small town: My Uncle Hank would marry the Ann Arbor daughter of his boarding house owner ... and her uncle George Richards was the janitor at the Belgrade school. (When Hank left for Michigan in 1928, the local janitor – George – had given him the address of a relative's boarding house as a place to stay. That's how the sausage of history is made.)
The senior center was created in 1972 by a handful of seniors who began delivering hot meals to other seniors.
Her dad "did a lot of the meal deliveries," remembered Helen. "He really liked that." And he did it for how long? "Oh, I don't know, probably forever."
Helen has one memory of going along with her father on delivery day.
"We picked up the meals and sat in the parking lot of the Belgrade Bank and ate two of them,” she said. (Belgrade Bank eventually morphed into the First Interstate). Another memory is of volunteering as a "clown,” when and her dad had her dress up as such and brought her to the senior center.
The Belgrade Senior Center was so important to the Sheperds that they held their 50th wedding anniversary celebration there, although no one can quite agree on what building it was in at the time – possibly the Masonic Hall by the city library.
The primary memory of both my cousins is that their parents almost never made it to their own party. They didn't show, and they didn't show, and "My mother always liked to be on time. We were wondering what's going on," remembered Elaine.
Well, it was in winter circa 1981, and in those pre-cell phone days the couple had run off Dry Creek Road and were stuck in a barrow pit and a snow bank. It took awhile to be eventually rescued by a farmer.
The major memory of this episode is that Florence had made a large apple and walnut salad, which flew all over the car's ceiling when they hit the ditch. It was so cold that it froze to the ceiling.
"It was a large salad and it went everywhere," Helen said. "And I remember that the reception was in the basement. Later, I would chip the frozen apples and walnuts off the car's ceiling and their Doberman Pinscher Lady would eat it. I chipped it off; the dog ate."
"I don't remember much of the party; just that they ended up in the ditch. Oh, and we made handmade crepe paper-flowerd decorations,” she added.
One historical tidbit: Their parents were so opposed to building a senior center building at its new location that other members waited until Hank and Florence missed a meeting so they could vote it in.
"I felt so bad about that – that they couldn't agree on the new senior center – that I had a birthday party for my mother. Your grandmother (Connie McGuire) wore a hat, a lighted wreath," Elaine said.
What else?
The senior center's first cook was poached from the Mint Bar.
"She was really, really good,” said Elaine of the cook. “I think she did it for a good many years.”
In fact she was so good, Elaine added, that when her father-in-law visited, he fished, quit, went back to town to eat at the Mint, then went back out and fished some more.
Only their dad did the meal deliveries, my cousins remembered.
Their parents' favorite lunches?
"Oh, dad was a sausage and hot dog kind of guy," Helen said. "And when they had pork chops, he had an empty ice cream bucket and he'd bring that and take home all the bones for their dogs."
Ironically, when his health failed and Hank needed the meal delivery he'd helped with for years, it wasn't available for him.
"They lived too far out, by Penwell Bridge," said Elaine. "I taught a neighbor to drive because he couldn't get into town for the noon meal.”