Birds add color to our lives and landscapes, as illustrated by the colorful Red-winged Blackbird, Western Tanager, and American Kestral.
In bird habitats, fire — severity, spatial extent, frequency — is a complex variable amid other environmental variables, including vegetation, elevation, topography, and aridity. In general, birds flee wildfires. The smoke is toxic to birds (and birders). It damages lungs and increases susceptibility to respiratory infections. But fire disturbance, even from intense fires, benefits many species. Mountain Bluebirds, for example, feed on insects that move into forest openings created by fire. Black-backed Woodpeckers eat the larva of bark-boring and wood-boring beetles that infest newly burned forest. Fire can destroy the sagebrush ecosystem of the Greater Sage-grouse by opening the area for invasive species such as cheatgrass. The effects of fire vary widely on different species of birds. Some effects of fire are short term, some long term.
Red-winged Blackbird
The Red-winged Blackbird (Agelaiis phoeniceus) is present in Montana year round, but most numerous from spring through summer when large flocks may be seen near wet, marshy, or brushy habitat. The large red wing patch on the black male is distinctive, and the female’s brown coloring, with a rufus tint on the back and dense streaks across the belly, is bland by comparison. John James Audubon called the species Prairie Starling in his Birds of America and Red-winged Starling in his Missouri River journal. He painted this pair from nature, though he often worked from specimens collected (shot) in the field. Starlings are an Old World species classified in the family Sturnidae, whereas blackbirds are now in the Icterid family with orioles, meadowlarks, and grackles.
Western Tanager
The Western Tanager (Piranga ludoviciana) breeds in Montana, mostly in western Montana as this bird likes the forest, either coniferous or deciduous. The Scottish-American ornithologist Alexander Wilson named this migratory species Louisiana Tanager, and that was still the name when John James Audubon created this illustration of males in spring plumage. The female is shy; she has pale or bright yellow coloring and she lacks the breeding male’s red head, resulting in less frequent sightings. Wilson wrote the nine-volume American Ornithology (1808–1814), which established him as the founder of American ornithology. Chinook Indians called this bird Ik kok koot, according to the English naturalist Thomas Nuttall, who wrote an influential Manual of the Ornithology of the United States and of Canada (2 volumes, 1832, 1834).
American Kestrel
John James Audubon knew this species as the American Sparrow Hawk, because it feeds on sparrows. The American Kestrel (Falco sparvertius) is actually a member of the falcon family (Falconidae), known for speed, strength, and deadly talons. It is the smallest falcon. Audubon described the species as beautiful, abundant, and predatory. In addition to sparrows, finches, and other small birds, the kestrel feeds on insects and small mammals. It sits on roadside wires or fences watching for prey in grasslands, fields, meadows, and brushy areas. Audubon described one kestrel that “would sail off from his stand, and fall on the back of a tame duck, which, setting up a loud quack, would waddle off in great alarm with the Hawk sticking to her.”