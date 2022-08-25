BIG TIMBER — Kevin Halverson, a longtime rancher in Sweet Grass County, walked through two of his cattle pastures on a hot August morning, looking out at the jagged Crazy Mountains on the horizon.

One pasture, grazed by his cattle last winter, had sprawling green vegetation creeping up Halverson’s calves. The other pasture was in a lengthy rest period, where native grasses touched his hips and danced in the early August breeze.

