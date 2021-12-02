Among the year-round resident species of this area are three common little birds — a chickadee, a finch, and a lark. These are Passeriformes, perching birds. They have three forward-pointing toes and one backward-pointing toe (the hallux); this enables them to perch on branches and twigs. These three species are also in the subgroup Passeri, songbirds that have a specialized voice box (syrinx). They sing to attract mates and to claim territory, often early enough to welcome the dawn. They can also call warnings.
Black-capped Chickadee
The Black-capped Chickadee (Poecile atricapilla) is a common woodland songbird found in northern North America. It is the most common of the seven chickadee species on the continent. John James Audubon called it a Black-cap Titmouse and said that it is the most common bird in the regions of the fur trade. He referred to the bird’s “confidence and cheerfulness far surpassing the well-known familiarity of the Robin Redbreast.” The little Black-capped Chickadee has multiple adaptations for winter: hiding food in advance of cold weather, adding down for a winter coat, roosting in cavities, eating fatty nuts and seeds, and adding body fat daily. By reducing their metabolism nightly, the bird conserves energy; the lower the outside temperature, the more energy the bird conserves.
American Goldfinch
The American Goldfinch (Carduelis tristis) appears in flocks of various sizes, sometimes mixed with Pine Siskins. Known for its taste in thistle seeds, the Goldfinch used to be called the Thistle Finch. The breeding male has a gold body, black and white wings and tail, and a black patch on the forehead. John James Audubon wrote, “The young males do not appear in full plumage until the following spring. The old ones lose their beauty in winter, and assume the duller tints of the female. In fact, at that season, young and old of both sexes resemble each other.” Audubon mentioned trap-cages and bird-lime (sticky substance applied to twigs) used to capture goldfinches, and the cruel treatment of Goldfinches being trained to perform tricks.
Horned Lark
The Horned Lark (Eremophila alpestris) is the only lark native to the New World. They reside year round across the continental United States. Called the Shore Lark by John James Audubon, this lark is basically a sandy brown bird. The “horns” are tufts of black feathers on the male head during breeding season. During the winter both sexes are simply little brown jobs at first sight, but a closer look reveals the dark mask on the face and black bib on the chest of both male and female. The birds fly in flocks, sometimes tens and sometimes hundreds in a single flock. They fly over sparsely vegetated grasslands and shrublands, in relatively low flight to avoid becoming prey of predatory birds such as hawks.