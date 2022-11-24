Thanksgiving has its place in the annals of postcard collecting — and Bozeman collectors extraordinaire Jack and Susan Davis were happy to share some of the gems from their collection with the Belgrade News.
First, these cards date from the “Golden Age” of postcard collecting — from the turn of the century to just before WWI, Jack said this week.
“It was everyone’s main form of communication,” he explained. “They were new; the impact on society was similar to the (current) Internet.”
And they were affordable — a penny card could be sent for a penny postage. (With the exception of the years of WWI, when the cost went up to two cents a card.)
“Remember, this is before the telephone, the radio, and TV,” Jack said. “At the time, the U.S. post Office ran postal trains, with crews that sorted the mail as the train ran. If you wrote a card in the morning to someone close by, you’d get an answer later the same day.”
By 1925, postage had gone up to two cents a card.
“Post cards were the main form of communication then,” he continued.”
The artwork for that period of time is very good, and companies were competing to hire the best artists they could. They competed in quality and artwork to have potential collectors get them for their collections. Some are signed by the artist and some are not signed,” he added. Some collectors collect certain artists.
The cards the Davises shared with the paper showcased two of their favorite artists — Ellen Clapsaddle, and Samuel Smucker.
“Ellen Clapsaddle is very collectible,” Jack said. “She drew children in her cards, and she was very prolific, the most prolific (artist) of the time. People liked her children. And she did other holidays, like Christmas.
“Now, the woman with the turkey, it’s a very attractive card. That card was produced by Samuel Smucker. His wife was his model, kinda like the Gibson Girls, the same thing. There were artists whose wives were their models; they show up in everything.”
Smucker’s cards are “more collectible” than Clapsaddle’s,” he continued. “More expensive and rarer.”
At the turn of the century, Clapsaddle’s cards sold for a penny; Smucker’s for two and-a-half cents.
“And they only sold in cities,” said Jack. “Some of his postcards are quite expensive. A rare one today could go for $300 on today’s market.”
Any Montana connection to these cards?
“No,” Davis said. “Montanans would have received these cards from a relative. I believe not many were sold here, because it was a rural area.”
Thanksgiving cards “are one of the harder cards to collect, because they didn’t do many,” he concluded. “The traditions of the holidays appeared on the postcards. Harvest pumpkins and different things like that. Halloween — a lot more so, and Christmas, even more so. They did all the holidays, Easter and the Fourth of July.”