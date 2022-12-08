For decades, Joanne Verwolf lived right in the middle of Territorial Montana history. For her, it was just home. More specifically, it actually was her home, and it was also Montana history.
Verwolf, a graduate of Manhattan High School, Class of 1965, now lives across the Divide, in The Bitterroot. And she's spent the last five years researching and writing about just what was so special about her family home — the site of the Gallatin Valley Female Seminary.
The school started out in Bozeman, in 1872 at the corner of Tracy and Olive at the Good Templars Hall. It then moved to a log cabin on Main Street, and finally to a cheaper place, Hamilton, now known as Manhattan. It started out at the Culver place, and then found its final home in 1875 at what oldtimers call the old Drew place.
Nationally, the Ladies Board of Missionaries of the Presbyterian Church mentioned it as the "only Protestant school in the Territory, and the only opposition to the Roman Catholic Sisters."
(The Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth came to the gold camps of Helena in 1869 at the invitation of the Jesuits who had been here since the Fur Trapping Era. The SCL were a teaching and a nursing order.)
When in Bozeman, it taught both boys and girls, and the school's staff was mostly the family of the Rev. Lyman Crittenden, and his wife Mary and daughter Gertrude Crittenden.
It would move to the Hamilton area, and become a boarding and day school just for girls.
Montana pioneer and neighbor Henry Heeb donated land to build a church next to the school at a cost of $1,800. By 1877, the Old Stone Church (the Hamilton Presbyterian Church) was finished, next to the school. At the end of the 1877-78 school year, Mary Crittenden married, and convention forced her to quit her teaching job, as a married woman.
That would be the end of the Gallatin Valley Female Seminary.
But, it will still live on in Verwolf's 159 page "Daughters of Montana Pioneers: Gallatin Valley Female Seminary." Verwolf's book can be bought at the Manhattan Christmas Stroll, at the Museum of the Rockies, and at the Book Exchange in Missoula.
In 1939, Verwolf's family bought the Heeb Road farm parcel that contained the seminary, and the even-more-famous Old Stone Church. And there they lived, until 1979.
"We didn't think that much about the seminary being the seminary; it was just home," Verwolf told the Belgrade news in a recent interview. "And the church — we loved that place."
There are many reasons to read Verwolf's book — her memories of local Manhattan history, her family's place in mid-20th century faming and what is was like to live on a 1940s era farm, all the names of early-day pioneers, with surnames familiar to who's been in this valley for a while. All the details of the seminary, and of the church. And heavens-to-Betsy — all the research. Five years' worth, she says.
Here's a partial time line:
• Montana becomes a Territory in 1864.
• The stagecoach stop of Hamilton formed south of preset day Manhattan in 1866.
• The national General Assembly forms a presbytery in this Territory in May 1872.
• June 2, 1872 the Bozeman Presbyterian Church organized, the oldest in Montana.
• 1875 the Rev. Crittenden moves to the 80 acres of the Drew place.
• In 1878 the Hamilton Presbyterian Church is finished, and opens just before Christmas. Fondly referred to as the Old Stone Church.
In 1883, this community south of present day Manhattan changed its name to Moreland, named after the man who endorsed the Moreland Irrigation Canal. By 1890 it was changed again, to Manhattan, after the New York investors who started the Manhattan Malting Co.
We asked Verwolf what her best research discovery was? "That's an easy one — the letter from the Curtis girl (Jenny Curtis Kamp) who attended the seminary and she listed all the students when she was there."
Verwolf found the letter at Montana State University in a section on MSU history Professor Merrill G. Burlingame. That one letter gave her the names of all the girls who had attended the school — both boarders and day students. In its short life, the school had upwards of 35 students at a time.
And the one question she is still wants answered?
"I never could find out about the Old Stone Church," she said. "I tried and tried to find out who was married there, and who the congregants were."
Verwolf said she tried to get information from "national Presbyterians back east" but nowhere could she find the information on the early days of the Old Stone Church, and pioneer weddings and funerals and congregants.
"And I'd heard there was a cemetery,” Verwolf added, “but I haven't been able to find anything on that, either.”
With her family living on the property containing the seminary and the church, Verwolf got a bird's eye view to its demise. According to her book, it made it through the 1925 earthquake that damaged Logan and Manhattan and Three Forks schools and churches, and made it through the 1935 earthquake. It even appeared to make it through the Aug. 17, 1959 Hebgen Lake Quake. The church appeared to be fine, but 22 days later, on Sept. 8, 1959, a strong wind came up — and three walls of the church caved in.
"I loved that old church," she said. "It survived all the other earthquakes, and then during a windstorm ... a horrid windstorm that took that last back wall ... I loved that church very much.
"What saddened me at the time was that we didn't have cameras like now and we have very few pictures of it."
The one research question Verwolf is still looking for: "On the inside walls of the church, there were signatures on the wall. People signed the walls. The people who went to church there. And it's all gone now.
"One reason I wrote the book is to keep the memories. We had a wonderful life on the ranch — we did." Verwolf's mother Myrtle was forced to downsize and sell the family place circa 1979.
Until this spring, you could have driven down Heeb Road and seen the old circa 1885 log seminary, still in in the fields it had been in for 150 years.
It was listed as a Montana Cultural Trust property, and a Gallatin County Historical Society site, complete with official signage. But Chris Peter, the current owner of the 2616 Heeb Road property tore it down. We tried to get a comment from Peter, but he hadn't called back by deadline. Neighbors on Heeb Road, however, told us it was destroyed in the spring of 2022, and it took just a day with a backhoe to tear it down and bury it. He's building a new house on the site.
Town residents thought it was on the National Historical Register, but when we talked to Rachel Phillips at the Gallatin Historical Museum, she couldn't find any evidence of that.