If you love local history, here’s a book to add to your “must have” list. The Three Forks Area Historical Society just published “The SACAJAWEA: The History of the Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks, Montana,” a history of the hotel that anchors Three Forks’ downtown proper.
It’s a history of the railroad, of early day Montana, of family names still important in Three Forks – and of people who have been forgotten for a century. Don’t forget the rivers from which the town got its name and the native people who were here before Lewis & Clark even thought of turning West.
This is also a history of the Gold Rush mentality – and what can happen if you correctly guessed business trends. And what happened to the folks who guessed wrong.
Completing the project “took a little over a year-and-a-half,” said Pat O’Brien Townsend, who recently met with the Belgrade News. “And it took longer than we thought it would.”
Patrick Finnegan, the treasurer of the local historical society, is its main author. Tyler Palmer and Shane Hegar round out the writing side of this project.
So what was the impetus for this book?
“Dean Folkvord (current hotel owner) asked us if we’d write a book,” Townsend said. It seems Folkvord wanted to have something historical he could put in each room of his hotel and also sell – hence this book, explained Townsend. The idea got kicked around for a couple years, she remembered, the fall before the COVID pandemic.
It sounded like a good idea? “It did. Right away,” she said. “We were excited.”
“People who grew up in Three Forks don’t know all these stories. It’s an interesting read. A fun read. People will find out all sorts of things they didn’t know in this book.”
It’s being sold at the hotel’s front desk, and at the Headwaters Heritage Museum and Trident Depot. As with much of Montana history, dig a little and you’ll discover that the railroad was there first. In fact, the Sacajawea started as a railroad hotel.
The hotel was originally owned by the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad, Townsend continued, and over its life has had 12 proprietors, including one who went to prison, and a couple that the book committee couldn’t chase down. John Adams, the purchasing agent for the Milwaukee Railroad, built this for his train crews and passengers.
The current building is a mash-up of the Madison House, which was built in the “old” Three Forks in 1882. Adams hired a mover, but the structure got stuck in a bog for months. It was eventually moved and became the Three Forks Hotel, which was physically incorporated into the Sacajawea Hotel when it opened in 1910.
“We’re selling this book for $19.10,” Townsend said, “to honor the year the Sacajawea opened.”
And a piece of trivia for Montana history buffs: Bozeman’s favorite son Fred Willson designed the Sacajawea Hotel. In Three Forks, he also designed the first Ruby Theater, the (Methodist) Episcopal Church, and a store front for George Weeks. Willson opened his own firm in Bozeman in 1910, so this hotel would have been one of his first commissions after he moved from New York and Helena back to Bozeman.
The Sacajawea is the only Montana property to join as a member of the Historic Hotels of America, and it won the 2011 Historic Preservation Award of Excellence.
What was Townsend’s biggest surprise, as she researched this project?
“All the many different people who owned it over the years,” she said – that in addition to how important the hotel is to Three Forks’ view of itself.
“The people of Three Forks think they own the hotel,” she joked.
This book attempts to cover every little thing that happened around the hotel, and even its namesake, whose name and its pronunciation are disputed. In 2003 Dave Miller, then the head of the Three Forks Chamber of Commerce, and Ed Fenlason, a local amateur historian, met with a local reporter and pointed out one of two locations from which they think Sacajawea was kidnapped as a child. (She would later be sold to the fur trapper who married her and who was hired by the Lewis & Clark Expedition as a guide. History notes that Sacajawea turned out to be the more helpful guide.) That she was kidnapped on the Jefferson River near Three Forks has never been disputed, but the ‘where’ remains a mystery.
One of the possible locations is visible from the porch of the hotel. “Look up the tree line,” Miller said at the time. “That was where she was captured. I always told them to go up to the Jefferson Bridge and look up the river.”
The book covers the 2003-2005 “Festival of Discovery,” commemorating the Lewis & Clark Expedition, which was attended by Rose Ann Abrahamson, a linear descendant of Sacajawea’s.
“Her great-great-great-great niece?” Townsend volunteered.
Three Forks is proud of its connection to Sacajawea, Townsend continued, and the book covers the 1914 dedication of the boulder in the city park of her name. “It’s a Daughters of the American Revolution” plaque, she continued. “and it can’t be moved without Congress’ permission.”
So. If you think you know everything there is to know about Three Forks or this hotel, you are probably wrong. The great thing about books like this is that the folks who put it together do all the research for the reader – it’s a collection of old pictures, newspaper clippings and memories that even the best of us might have overlooked or forgotten.
Belgrade resident and Grammy winner Kostas Lazarides frequently performs at the “Sac” and wrote a forward for this volume.
“If the Sac had been around at the time of Lewis and Clark, they would have stayed there!” he proclaimed.
The Historical Society only printed 750 copies of this book, “and we sold 150 ‘just like that,’ ‘’ said Townsend, snapping her fingers.