Even when the skies appear barren of birds, looking carefully at bird habitat — and bird feeders — can reveal Little Brown Jobs (LBJs), such as the House Wren, and more colorful birds, such as the male Lazuli Bunting and the Black-billed Magpie.
Lazuli Bunting
Still called a finch when John James Audubon illustrated it, the blue-headed, blue-backed Lazuli Bunting (Passerina amenoena) nests throughout Montana each summer. Naturalist Aretas Saunders said that it has a "wild-rose association" because it likes thickets of shrubs, including the wild rose bush. Such thickets grow near moist coulees on the prairies and on the foothills of the mountains. Saunders noted that the Lazuli Bunting is common in Gallatin County from late May into August. He listed the birds of Gallatin County in a 1911 article and published A Distributional List of the Birds of Montana in 1921. After breeding in shrubby transitional zones, the Lazuli Bunting starts shedding feathers, then pauses the molt for the migration to southern wintering grounds, where it finishes the molt.
House Wren
The House Wren (Troglodytes aedon) is another LBJ. It continually sings a bubbly, happy-sounding song. John James Audubon explained that this wren builds its nest at "any crevice or hole in the walls, the sill of a window, the eaves, the stable, the barn, or the upper side of a piece of timber, under the roof of a piazza." Audubon's friend, ornithologist Thomas M. Brewster said that the House Wren never builds a distinct nest, "but always conceals it in olive-jars, boxes, and such things, placed for its convenience around the houses, or in the hollow of trees." The House Wren also nests in transition zone shrubbery, cottonwoods, and small pines. They are the most common summer wren in Montana.
Black-billed Magpie
The Black-billed Magpie was known in the Old World but not initially seen in the New World. Swedish scientist Carl Linnaeus in 1758 gave the Eurasian magpie the binominal (genus-species) name Corvus pica. Meriwether Lewis and William Clark initially encountered the magpie along the Missouri River on Sept. 17, 1804. The American magpie looks just like the Eurasian bird, so they named Corvus Creek after the bird (that creek is now known as American Creek, S.D.). The genus name changed to Pica, therefore the Latin name to Pica pica. In 1823, English naturalist Joseph Sabine gave the American magpie its own taxonomic name, Pica hudsonia, and that remains the name. The American and Eurasian species are in Corvid family, with jays, crows, and ravens.