Novelist Jamie Ford lived in Belgrade until just a few months ago. Since he’s still got a house and family here, we’re going to still claim him.
Ford’s wife, Leesha Procopio, was a professor at Montana State University, but recently took a new job in Great Falls. Thus, the family move.
“MSU wants her back. So we kept the house and we’ll see what happens,” said Ford.
Ford’s fourth novel, “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy,” is already #10 on the New York Times bestseller’s list, and he’s scheduled for a Sept. 27 book signing at Bozeman’s Country Bookshelf.
The novel was picked by Independent booksellers across the nation as their top pick for the August 2022 Indie Next list.
“I was very fortunate to be chosen,” Ford said in a phone interview. “They all vote on it. They’re like the Jedi Knights of the publishing world. It’s a high honor.”
That was just the beginning of the kudos the novel is raking in — On the day it was released in August, NBC Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager named it her latest book club-pick.
“That was incredible,” Ford said. “She represents a whole new generation of passionate book lovers. She read it; she liked it; and also optioned it for a TV series. She has a deal with Universal Studios and she’s very connected in the industry.”
“A streaming series is the goal. The plan is three seasons of eight episodes per (season). She has a deal with Universal and they’ve been waiting for the right book and she believes this is the right book.”
Ford earned his reputation with his 2009 debut novel “Hotel On the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” written while he was an ad exec at Great Falls’ Wendt Agency.
That historical novel employed parallel story lines to explore Seattle’s World War II Chinese and Japanese communities, seguing between the 1940s and the forced evacuation and incarceration of the local Japanese and current-day Seattle. It spent 130 weeks on the New York Times best seller list.
“The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” is a departure for Ford — and a deliberate direction change from historical fiction to the speculative side of the library shelf.
“It’s a book about inherited trauma, an epigenetic love story,” he said. “Everyone has a family story. We inherit psychology traits. There is so much connected genetic material; the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
Afong Moy was an actual woman, thought to be the first Chinese woman to come to America, in the 1830s.
One reviewer calls his book “optimistically overstuffed.”The novel covers 250 years of one family, starting with Afong Moy in 1834 and working its way through the lives of six of her female descendants over nine generations, ending in Seattle in 2045.
“For a brief moment in time she was the most famous woman in America. She toured all throughout the country, all the way down to Cuba. She was written about in more than 200 newspapers,” said Ford. “Her life ends in tragedy, and I wanted to redeem her a bit, give her some fictional descendants. In real life she just disappears, then in 1899 she is found living in a poorhouse in New Jersey.”
In an interview with the Indie List’s Courtney Wallace, Ford explained that “I had known about Afong, known her story, for at least a dozen years. And I wanted to explore that in fiction but there just wasn’t enough of a story there that I could build a whole novel around. But once I had read an article that was from Emory University about epigenetics, about how one traumatic event was transmitted across several generations, I looked at the character of Afong and realized I could give her descendants.
“All those descendants could inherit in many ways the trauma she went through — the abandonment, the isolation, just feeling alone in the world. And it could ripple through many generations and tell a much larger story.
“We inherit pain and trauma, what else can we inherit? Can we inherit an emotional IQ? Can we inherit stronger empathy muscles? Can we inherit things that help us interact with other people — our ability or inability to love other people? And the epigenetic love story unfolded from that premise.”
For three novels Ford stayed with his successful historical fiction, then thought it was “time to graduate, get out in the big world, and figure out what I’m do when I grow up.”
“The Many Daughters of Afong Moy’ is “so much more complicated than anything I’ve ever written,” he continued. “On several point of view characters and different timelines, and it’s historical and speculative, and it’s got a lot of science, it’s got some philosophical stuff.”
With a Caucasian mother and Chinese father, Ford’s mixed race heritage gives him a different perspective.
“I am more inclined to write about these things if for no other reason than just self-exploration. Writing Chinese American characters brings me closer to my Chinese American family,” he told Bookselling This Week. “My father spoke Cantonese fluently and has since passed away. And it’s a way of honoring them and honoring their struggles. Every generation is built upon the struggles and triumphs of the previous generation.”
Speaking of generational struggles — does Ford have any thoughts on the current phenomenon of street violence against Asian-Americans?
“Lots of thoughts,” he admitted. “My dad taught martial arts and I wish he was still alive; he could meet up with some of these people.”
Which segues into a memory of the Bubonic Plague outbreak that gripped San Francisco more than a century ago, and how California politicians tried to blame it on Chinatown — and then tried to handle the Plague by locking down Chinatown.
“We repeat the same cycle,” Ford said. “If we are aware of it we can change the future instead of repeating the past.”
Working on anything new?
“I am, but I can’t talk about it yet. I’m very excited about the new project,” Ford teased.
Ford took off last week and is back touring the rest of September. He mentioned stops in Chicago and North Carolina.
“But I’m still busy. It’s like “making hay while the sun shines,’’ he said.
It’s a mutual love affair that he got the August “book of the month” nod from the nation’s independent booksellers.
“I love the independents without a doubt,” he said. “The ‘Indie next list’ is what booksellers like, what they recommended. They’ve always been there for me my entire career. They always supported me and I like to support them.”
Ford says he hopes to book stops at a bookstore in Butte and the Montana Book Co. in Helena.
Editor’s note: Web sources say his Western surname “Ford” comes from his great grandfather, Min Chung (1850–1922), who immigrated to Tonopah, Nevada in 1865 and later changed his name to William Ford so he could “fit in.” Ford’s great grandmother, Loy Lee Ford, was the first Chinese woman to own property in Nevada. Ford earned a degree in Design from the Art Institute of Seattle.