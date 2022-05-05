When Jennifer Hill, an American Studies professor at Montana State University, began the research on what would become her book, “Birthing the West: Mothers and Midwives in the Rockies and Plains,” she expected to uncover one or two outstanding stories to highlight.
Instead she found a network of women who traveled to the homes of expecting mothers and then stayed for extended periods of time to provide postpartum care.
“It wasn’t a story of individual overcomers. It was a story of a hidden infrastructure of so many people who were doing this,” Hill said.
The book, which focuses on childbirth and midwifery in Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming in the 19th and 20th centuries, is available to purchase at the Museum of the Rockies and online through the University of Nebraska press.
“Being a midwife is one of the oldest professions in the world,” Hill said. “There was a certain way that people came into the world that was the norm throughout human history.”
Midwifery and the birthing process underwent dramatic changes in a short period of time with what Hill called the “medicinization of childbirth” and the rise of hospitals and subsequent hospital births. It quickly became outside the norm to be born at home, she said.
With that process occurring first on the east coast, Hill said the western states were in a unique place to record the shift from midwifery to births overseen by doctors in hospital settings, particularly with oral histories.
“It’s the story of how people came into the world and how that has changed,” Hill said.
Despite the topic of birth being one everyone has in common, Hill said, researching the topic proved to be challenging.
“There’s no shortage of war historians and things like that but to look at the history of how we all came to be here, which seems like an important topic, there were just really few people looking at that and investigating that,” Hill said. “It made me interested in exploring that.”
Typically, when historians want to research a topic, they show up at an archive. With childbirth and midwifery, a central archive doesn’t exist, Hill said.
Hill spent between five to seven years researching and writing, relying on oral histories in archives, health department and public records, and first-hand accounts like diaries.
Even with the oral histories, Hill said, they weren’t collated to be easily searched for topics like babies, birth, family and reproduction because the original interviewer wasn’t setting out to record birthing histories.
Hill became especially thankful for the number of families that had preserved diaries, log books and albums of women who had served as midwives.
“This was the norm and this was part of history that was just ignored completely to begin with and has remained silent,” she said.
Through her research, Hill also learned that it often wasn’t one midwife who arrived for the birth and then immediately left. It would be a group of women with the midwife, often staying for at least 10 days after the birth to help with childcare, laundry, animal care, and the mother’s postpartum needs.
“They lived physically demanding lives and they needed help (after birth),” Hill said. “They had to have help to recover and the idea of not having help after deliver was appalling. That informal structure midwives provided was so important. They helped the woman regain full health and integrated the new infant into that family and cultural system.”
In her book, Hill said she talks about the importance and rich history of Indigenous midwifery but the focus of the book is on Euro-American women. She said it also wouldn’t have been one story to tell because different Indigenous nations have different traditions.
“I’m not Native and to tell the story of Indigenous women, it needs someone who has the right to tell it,” she said. “That is work that is desperately and importantly needs to be done but that I did not do intentionally. I absolutely support those stories but I don’t have entry or legitimacy in that cultural framework.”
As the medical community at the time started to actively denigrate midwives, Hill said, historic midwifery declined and hospital births became commonplace.
Hill said the idea of the West as the “lone cowboy is contrary to what it was. It was this whole group of women booking it to each other’s places to help out with childcare and reproductive activities. That’s what helped create the West.”