Bird books are often arranged by the classification of birds. All birds are in the zoological class Aves, so the general arrangement is by the next level of classification, the order. Montana has 20 different orders of birds.
The order Anseriformes includes the waterfowl and therein three families. The family Anatidae is a large group of water birds that includes duck, geese, and swans, including the Mallard. Classification names are in Latin, right down to the binomial or genus-species name, which for the Mallard is Anas platyrhynchos. Anseriformes evolved before other orders of birds so it appears at the front of field guides.
The order Accipirtriformes includes most of the raptors, birds of prey. Within the Accipirtriformes order is the family Accipitridae that includes eagles, hawks, and harriers, including the Northern Harrier. Other families in this order include the turkey vulture and the osprey. Accipirtriformes evolved after several other orders of birds and thus can be found further into the guide book.
The order Passeriformes, commonly called passerines or perching birds, has over 200 species in Montana. In the family Fringillidae are the closely related finches, crossbills, and redpolls, and the Pine Siskin. Having evolved more recently than other orders of birds and having more species than the other orders, Passeriformes fill the final quarter of most guide books.
In a bird book the table of contents is useful for finding a big group of birds, such as an order or family, and the index is good for finding a genus or species.
MallardThe Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) is a dabbling duck that feds on mostly seeds found in shallow waters across North America. The breeding male’s green head, yellow beak, and pale body are distinctive. The mottled-brown male after the molt still has yellow beak, orange feet, and white splash at tail end. When John James Audubon painted the Mallard, this duck was commercially hunted and found in the markets of towns and cities. Audubon explained, “In unfrequented parts, the Mallards feed both by day and by night; but in places where they are much disturbed by gunners, they feed mostly by night, or towards evening and about sunrise.” The domesticated Mallard is the Pekin duck, a breed not to be confused with the Chinese dish Peking duck.
Northern HarrierThe Hen-Harrier and Marsh Hawk were early names for the Northern Harrier (Circus cyaneus). It was a Marsh Hawk in 1843 when John James Audubon saw the species along the Missouri River and still in 1911, when Aretas Saunders listed it as a common species in Gallatin County. Although a migratory species and more abundant in the summer, the Northern Harrier is seen here year round. Its range covers most of North America. John James Audubon wrote, “While searching for prey, it performs most of its rambles by rather irregular sailings; by which I mean that it frequently deviates from a straight course, peeping hither and thither among the tall grasses of the marshes, prairies, or meadows, or along the briary edges of our fields.”
Pine SiskinPresent in western Montana year round, the Pine Siskin (Spius pinus) is a social bird usually seen in flocks, sometimes mixed flocks with goldfinches. John James Audubon called the species Pine Finch. Brown streaking is the dominant appearance year round for both males and females, though breeding season adds brightness to the yellow markings on the wings and tail of the male. Aretas Saunders monitored a Pine Siskin nest, with four eggs, on a cottonwood tree beside Middle Creek here in the valley in 1909. There was an irruption of Pine Siskins across the United States last winter. A shortage of conifer seeds across Canada forced the Canadian population southward in search of food. Here they mobbed bird feeders with nyjer and sunflower seeds!