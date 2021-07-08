EDITOR’S NOTE: This story by Belgrade News Staff Writer Karen E. Davis originally appeared in the Montana Pioneer in July 2018. We’ve left it as is. At that time, Everly Sarrazin was 8 years old and about to start the fourth grade in Wilsall.
Now Everly is 11, will turn 12 in September, and will be in the seventh grade at Shields Valley Junior High in Clyde Park. Everly is now the little kid in her age bracket. “This is the first year she’s been old enough to do the junior high circuit,” her mom Jessie Sarrazin told the Belgrade News this week. “We did some rodeos from March to May, but we’re not doing the Three Forks Rodeo this year. She’s doing the kids’ events, the little Jackpot Rodeos (where results from a bunch of rodeos are added together). We’re doing the 4-H rodeo in Livingston in a few weeks, but not much more this summer.” Jessie added that Everly is still entering barrel racing, goat-tying and break-away roping events.
It’s already a busy summer for Clyde Park’s Everly Sarrizan, 8.
Barely tall enough to see over a couple of stacked hay bales, Everly is busy burning her way through the southwest Montana rodeo competition. As in winning her division in barrel racing. Winning the next age division. Beating all the girls. (Usually). Beating all the boys. (Usually).
She is just having fun, she says. She is having so much fun she admits to The Montana Pioneer that she doesn’t pay attention to her winning times.
She’s given no thought to how much she might shave off her time by summer’s end.
And she doesn’t know any of the famous Montana barrel racers who came before her.
She just loves to ride.
Everly is the latest generation of the pioneer Sarrazin family, Shields Valley ranchers. Her great-great grandparents were Laurent and Josephine Sarrazin, who emigrated from France in 1908. “Good French Catholics,” jokes Everly’s dad Tyler, “who had seven kids. And then those kids had a lot of kids. And no one left this valley.”
Indeed, an internet search for Livingston area Sarrazins turns up 82 listings.
At the Townsend Rodeo June 3, Everly ran the barrels in 21 seconds, a winning time for both her 8 and under division and the 9 to 15 division.
Both divisions combined had more than 20 competitors, boys and girls combined, dad Tyler says.
“She got a new horse in October and hasn’t ridden much,” explained mom Jesse. “Everyone is a little rusty.”
That’s actually a pretty good time, says Everly’s trainer Desiree McFadden of Townsend, who sold Everly her horse, a 13-year-old Quarterhorse named Bebe.
“Everly is riding a $4,000 horse up against girls riding $40,000 horses,” Desiree says. “You have no idea how competitive it is, even at this age. So she is more impressive than just her time. She is more impressive because of what kind of hand she is. Whatever horse she is on, she makes the horse better. That is how talented she is. She runs the barrels. She ropes. She’s her dad’s ranch hand. She’s pretty impressive.”
Growing up on a ranch and having horses be a part of your life 24/7 makes a difference, she continues. “She will develop a feel for the horse that other kids don’t have. What’s amazing about Everly is that I can tell her something once and she does it. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to be good. She’s a pretty great little girl. They broke the mold after her.”
Her dad says the same. “Confidence is everything at this age. We’re a horseback family. We ride all the time. You can’t become a good rider if you just ride on a weekend. She may be small but she’s savvy.”
Everly will be a Clyde Park fourth-grader this fall.
“Oh, she was sitting a saddle when she was just months old,” remembers mom Jesse.
Everly’s first rodeo win came when she was just 5, at the Helena Stampede’s Gold Buckle Dreaming (the kids’ rodeo). “The buckle was bigger than my head,” she remembers.
She is surrounded by bonafide “cowboy rodeo” talent.
In 2016 her great-great uncle Jimmy Sarrazin was inducted into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. He was also Park County’s representative for the Montana Centennial Cattle Drive of 1989.
Her mom’s grandpa Larry Peterson was a bareback rider out of Helena in the 1970s.
Everly’s parents Tyler and Jesse met while both were on the rodeo team at Miles City Community College.
As a scholarship athlete, mom Jesse then transferred to the University of Montana at Missoula, where she was captain of the women’s rodeo team.
For years, Everly’s trainer Desiree McFadden was the rodeo coach at Western. Both her parents rodeoed; her dad was on the Pro Circuit. When she was younger, she lived in Arlee and trained with Judy Myllymaki and her daughter Rachel, probably the best barrel racer to come out of Montana.
Desiree shared a mantra she got from Judy Myllymaki: “’Fast is good but smooth is fast.’ I told Everly I always said that to myself before I went into the arena. It reminds you to take a deep breath.”
Everly’s parents bought her horse from Desiree, and it was a package deal, according to mom Jesse. “I told Desiree that if we bought the horse, she had to train Everly FOREVER.”
Until school starts this fall, Everly will be competing on the South West Youth Rodeo Association circuit, with an event most weekends until school starts, in towns from Choteau to Three Forks, White Sulphur Springs, Wilsall and Townsend.
That’s in addition to four more “Jackpot” races in Townsend, where all the points from all the races are added up for the final “jackpot.”
Everly doesn’t always win. On June 18 at a SWYRA meet in Wilsall, she came in second “by a hair” with a time of 21 seconds plus after having problems with mud at the first barrel.
And she has a sense of humor about herself. She told The Pioneer that when she rides her new Quarterhouse, the two of them look like “a really big dog that has a really little tick.”
This summer, she’s primarily her dad’s ranch hand, helping with irrigation and running 300 head of Black Angus cows. And don’t forget basketball camp and rock-climbing camp, her mom adds. And she’s in 4-H, with two Boer meat goats she named “Yummy” and “Delicious.”
And she wants to learn how to help her dad fence, her mom added.
“Yes, she is a little spitfire,” her mom agrees. “She gets excited to do more and more. She is just excited to learn new stuff. This summer, she’s learning fencing.”
This is Everly’s last year at the top of her age bracket. Next year, she’s the little kid with a bunch of older kids up to mid-teens.
Until she’s around 12, Everly will probably stick with just barrel racing, her mom adds. Then she’ll pick up team roping (against the boys). “Until she’s a little older, the other kids are just too big,” mom Jesse adds. “She’s just not ready to be competing against kids in high school.”
She put those burgeoning roping skills to work this spring at branding time – and outdid her dad in there. “I was 9 when I first helped with branding, and Everly beat me by a year,” he adds.
“I got two heads and a foot,” she said, explaining that day’s roping success.
At a June SWYRA rodeo in Ramsey she took a first in dummy roping. “I did OK,” she says. “I didn’t fall off.” (Dummy roping is a kid’s event, using a life-size, stationary steer’s head).
What about shaving seconds off her barrel racing times? “Oh, not yet,” interjects dad Tyler. “We are years away from that. Right now we are just having fun.”
Does Everly remind Desiree of any other Montana barrel racers? Lindsay Kruse, she responds. Kruse, now out of Winston, is the leading pro barrel racer in the state, having qualified five times for the Regional National Circuit Finals Rodeo. “It’s how she rides, and how she takes instruction,” that makes Desiree watch Everly and think of Lindsay.
What’s in store for Everly? Possible world fame? “Oh, definitely this is a world-famous talent,” concludes Desiree. “Just her ability to ride all sorts of horses. She’s pretty good for a little girl and she’s just going to get better and better.”
What does Everly want to be when she grows up? “A rancher,” she immediately responds. “Cows, horses, dogs, cats. Everything but chickens. Chickens are weird.”