In 1866, with the country barely recovered from the Civil War, new war breaks out on the western frontier—a clash of cultures between the Native tribes who have lived on the land for centuries and a young, ambitious nation. Colonel Henry Carrington arrives in Wyoming’s Powder River Valley to lead the US Army in defending the opening of a new road for gold miners and settlers. Carrington intends to build a fort in the middle of critical hunting grounds, the home of the Lakota. Red Cloud, one of the Lakota’s most respected chiefs, and Crazy Horse, a young but visionary warrior, understand full well the implications of this invasion. For the Lakota, the stakes are their home, their culture, their lives.
As fall bleeds into winter, Crazy Horse leads a small war party that confronts Colonel Carrington’s soldiers with near constant attacks. Red Cloud, meanwhile, wants to build the tribal alliances that he knows will be necessary to defeat the soldiers. Colonel Carrington seeks to hold together a US Army beset with internal discord. Carrington’s officers are skeptical of their commander’s strategy, none more so than Lieutenant George Washington Grummond, who longs to fight a foe he dismisses as inferior in all ways. The rank-and-file soldiers, meanwhile, are still divided by the residue of civil war, and tempted to desertion by the nearby goldfields.
So reads the official description of “Ridgeline,” a novel by Montana author Michael Punke that patrons of the Belgrade Library are invited to immerse themselves in an enjoy for the next several weeks.
This work of historical fiction novel depicts the clash between the U.S. Army and Native tribes during westward expansion, set in 1866 on the Bozeman Trail. The library has planned weekly tie-in activities during January and February and to spark conversations based around its many themes.
Events include hearing voices from the Bozeman Trail and learning more about its history with the research coordinator at the Gallatin History Museum (see related story); hearing about the Apsáalooke Nation and Homeland and the Bozeman Trail that Passed Through with Dr. Shane Doyle; experiencing and seeing Gold Rush-era weaponry with a Museum of the Rockies curator; a Book Club discussion at the library; an adult take-home art project led by Bozeman Art Museum; and a tie-in youth art class with the Bozeman Art Museum.
The series will conclude with a live, in-person visit from the author Michael Punke himself, with a Q&A moderated by Chrysti the Wordsmith on Feb. 10.
Following the series of programs and events, prizes will be awarded as incentives for the Adult Winter Reading Program, coming from many favorite local businesses and organizations. Prizes will be awarded starting on Feb. 28.
Belgrade Community Library staff members are looking forward to hosting another installment of this event series and connecting with the community and thanks program sponsors Kenyon Noble, Humanities MT, Stockman Bank, and the Belgrade News.
For more information, e-mail ljohnson@mtlib.org or call the library at (406) 388-4346.