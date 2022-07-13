When you search up major league baseball players from Montana, you get a short list of individuals hailing from Billings, Missoula, Helena and other larger cities.
Belgrade has never produced an MLB player. Coby Richards hopes to change that.
The Belgrade native just finished his freshman season with Yakima Valley College as a starting pitcher. While Belgrade News readers are used to seeing his name in articles about the Belgrade Bandits, Richards is now making a name for himself as a feared pitcher in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
Richards has known since his stint with the Young Guns travel team that he wanted to make baseball his career.
He moved up the Young Guns quickly. In high school, he played for the Bandits. He was known for clutch-pitching performances, including a strong outing against the Dillon Cubs in the second round of last year’s district tournament, where he gave up only one run in seven innings with nine strikeouts.
“I think that was perfect for me because I went into it as, like, the underdog. But I had a lot of confidence in myself, and I thought I carried myself well throughout the season being a freshman,” Richards said.
Those performances during his junior and senior seasons helped him earn an on-the-spot offer from Yakima Valley College at a camp the school held for local high school baseball players. Though he at one time thought college might not be in the cards for him for financial reasons, the scholarship award was the realization of a longtime goal.
“There was one way we were going to pay for college, and we were always like, ‘You need to find a way to help you pay for college,’ whether that be academically or through sports,” his dad Mike said.
“They gave him the best scholarship they could give, which was like 65 percent,” he added. “It was the most they could offer, but then they give him an extra $3,000. They can only give that to one player a year. It basically paid his whole way there.”
The young pitcher sees community college as a stepping-stone to achieving even bigger dreams.
Richards is 7-1 as a starter for the Yaks. In 61 innings pitched, he has a 2.14 ERA with 45 strikeouts. These stats garnered him All-Region First Team at pitcher as a true freshman.
Richards looks to go Division 1, with his sophomore season being a prove-it year. Being in central Washington places him geographically near Seattle, which is home to a professional baseball team as well as the University of Washington, whose Huskies boast a top baseball program in the west.
The Yakima Valley College Yaks are also known for putting student athletes into Division 1 programs. They include Missoula native Dane Fraser, who just graduated and now looks to play for the University of Oklahoma, and Billings native Dann Blanchard, who is committed to Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.
Richards has never taken his eye off the goal of making it. His love for baseball goes beyond watching an afternoon game on ESPN – he says it came from his dad, who threw pitches outside in summers with him for hours, and from holding teams scoreless and taking his Bandits team to the district tournament as a one seed.
“Before I went to college, it was hard for me to believe that I was gonna do big things. But after this year, I’m just pushing myself as hard as I can and I am going to do the best that I can to go professional,” he said.
It is the motivation that Coby Richards needs to throw the next pitch, to close out a game, and to hopefully become the first MLB player from Belgrade.
He credits his dad and mom Monica for helping him capitalize on his opportunities.
“My whole life and even now they supported me so much in school and baseball. I definitely wouldn’t be here without them,” Richards said.
Mike Richards has enjoyed the journey.
“I love watching him throw,” Mike said. “It’s like watching an artist paint a picture ... it’s amazing to me.”