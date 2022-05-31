Trapped in their New York City apartments in the early days of the pandemic, writer-director duo Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s imagination and internet history took them far away into the wide open stretches of the American West.
Despite never having spent time in the state, the pair began working on a script in 2020 that would eventually become “Montana Story,” a feature film starring Owen Teague and Haley Richardson as estranged siblings who return to the ranch they grew up on after their father suffers a stroke.
Early on in their process, Siegel said that Montana was thrown out as an idea and the duo never really considered another location.
“In our collective imagination it was such a romantic state,” he said. “The more we started researching and learning about the place, the more we fell in love.”
The setting would ultimately impact everything that came next.
“Our process in writing was these long Google searches: What's going on in Montana, what does it look like, who lives there, what's in the papers,” McGehee said. “We just started learning things about Montana that we didn’t know, and it really shaped the story. It shaped who the characters were. It shaped the backstory for the father and the mines.”
Their imagination and research could only go so far, though. Upon visiting the state for the first time to select locations, the collaborators were “delighted and surprised” to find that the area perfectly suited their vision for the movie.
“It was even more vast and evocative than we’d dreamed,” McGehee said.
With the aid of a few local crew and cast members among the team, the film was shot in Paradise Valley, Livingston, Belgrade and Ringling. Siegel said their experience here “couldn’t have been better.”
“We genuinely fell in love with the place. We would make another film there in a minute.”
The Montana Economic Development Industry Advancement (MEDIA) Act, which offers 20 percent of transferable income tax credit on in-state productions, also makes Montana an increasingly appealing locale for filmmakers.
“The tax credit is a huge part of that, too,” McGehee said. “It really makes a difference for a small production like ours.”
That isn’t to say shooting in Montana was without its difficulties. Besides having to navigate coronavirus safety concerns and restrictions, Seigel said they were “crushed by weather.”
“When we came to make “Montana Story,” we must have arrived in the second week in September, and it was so beautiful and stunning,” he said. “The sun was shining and there were beautiful clouds in the sky. And that lasted until the day before we started shooting.”
A key emotional exchange happens between the two leads in front of a striking and vast former open gold mine near Ringling.
“It’s beautiful in such a kind of unusual way,” McGehee said. “We really felt like for our characters that would be a place where there’d be this broken conversation and [they] try to connect but couldn’t quite. It feels like this big, open wound for them.”
However, neither filmmaker expected how badly the wind would be howling at that spot.
“We shot there on our very first day of production, and you can see in the movie it was incredibly windy, and we weren’t prepared for it, logistically or emotionally.”
They ultimately came to embrace the fierce weather, though, and allowed it to help shape the film.
It’s hard to imagine the story without the wind now,” Siegel said. “It’s so intrinsically part of the story.”
Working with animals also proved to be a "gigantic challenge." The script called for a friendly horse strongly bonded to one of the main characters. At one point they even sleep in the barn together. In reality, Firecracker was a fairly antisocial and jumpy animal, which made their jobs difficult, but not impossible.
"[He] was the exact opposite of what was written, so it was tough. But he cooperated just enough," Siegel said. "Much like actors, you don’t need five different versions of a take. You just need one, and Firecracker gave us that."
The film previously had special screenings in both Bozeman and Missoula. Following an official limited theatrical release earlier this month, it's currently showing at Bozeman Regal Cinemas.
A major theme of the story is home, so McGehee and Siegel both want locals who view the film to be able to connect to those ideas and feel their home state was accurately represented.
“I hope it feels like a Montana people know when they see it,” MGehee said. “We really are trying to capture something that feels authentic.”