The aroma of delicious food hits the noses of those who walk into the Belgrade Senior Center like a bullet train, but that’s just the beginning of the visitor’s nourishing journey.
The smiles of lunch attendants and employees help feed the soul as well as the body. And the man in the back, with a shine in his eye and wearing a baseball cap and cargo shorts, contributes to both.
Senior Center cook Dave Beedy was raised in Aurora, Colo., a man of adventure and faith, committed to giving back while also enjoying what life had to offer.
He moved to Hamilton, Mont., at age 18 in 1982 and soon made his way to Belgrade, where he served as associate pastor at the Refuge Church and helped his wife Lisa manage the Yellowstone Alliance Adventures summer map.
It was at that camp in 2012 that Beedy suffered a brain injury that caused him to lose his memory. The focus of his days turned from serving others to relearning to walk, talk, drive and build relationships with people like those he had enjoyed before.
Beedy worked at Pop’s Country Store as he continued to recover, and then learned that the Belgrade Senior Center was looking for a cook to serve approximately 20 members. Beedy already loved to cook, so he joined the staff in 2016 and hasn’t looked back since.
“I thought, ‘I’ve been a chef for years. I could do this.’ And so pretty much that’s how we got here. Back then there were only maybe 12 people that would show up for lunch and 12 meals on wheels. And we’d do just a few thousand meals a year. Now we’re at 18,000 meals plus a year,” Beedy told the Belgrade News.
At the senior center, Beedy not only found a job he loved but also the therapy he needed. Soon he started to regain his ability to talk with others – not just in the technical sense, but also the art of conversation.
In addition to being a director for Yellowstone Alliance Adventures, Lisa Beedy also happens to be the executive director of the Belgrade Senior Center – though some seniors didn’t believe Dave and Lisa were married when she first took the job in 2017.
“When (the seniors) found out, they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s your wife? No wonder you’re always in her office.’ And it’s not because I did something wrong, but that’s my wife,” Beedy said.
Beedy has not only made new friends while working at the Senior Center, but about a year ago, he also discovered he has ties to one of its patrons. Mel Patee’s face was familiar to him, and soon enough he figured out why.
Patee had been the shop teacher at Wheat Ridge High School in Colorado, a school that Beedy briefly attended before moving to Montana.
“I thought, ‘Oh, no way, this can’t be right.’ And sure enough, once we started talking, that’s when I remembered who he was,” Beedy said.
Patee and Beedy struck up a rapport once they compared notes about each other’s origins. But even though he has a special connection with Patee, Beedy is a friend to every member of the center.
“It just makes them so happy. And that’s my big goal. I don’t want people to go without food. There’s no reason why we should, and if somebody comes in here and they’re needing something to eat, why golly, let’s help them out,” he said.
Beedy makes a point of greeting everyone who walks in with a smile, and everyone he talks to will learn something new about him – about his weekly sermons, church congregation, or how he repairs fishing rods for friends.
Don’t tell him his work the Belgrade Senior Center is a job,because he won’t agree with you.
“You know that saying, ‘If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life?’ I haven’t worked here, it’s just been a stitch,” he said.