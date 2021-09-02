Hunting birds, any and all species, were common in the 19th century and continued into the 20th century. It took the conservation movement, public education, and state and federal laws to protect birds from extinction. Those measures were too late for the Passenger Pigeon but in time for the American Robin. Given the loss of over one-fourth of the total population of North American birds since 1970, it’s important to remember the responsibility we have in protecting our winged neighbors and visitors.
Passenger Pigeon
Don’t look for the Passenger Pigeon or Wild Pigeon (Ectopistes migratorius) in Montana. The Lewis and Clark Expedition saw the species here. Montana was part of its western range. But no more. The last Passenger Pigeons reported in Montana were shot by a Fort Benton hunter in 1882. Even before that, Henry David Thoreau in New England had observed that “few and fewer pigeons visit every year” because the trees that had once provided mast (nuts and fruits) for the birds went to the mill. Thoreau concluded, “Our winged thoughts are turned to poultry. They no longer soar.” Once the most numerous bird in North America, the Passenger Pigeon went extinct on Sept. 1, 1914, when Martha, a captive-bred bird, died at the Cincinnati Zoo.
American Robin
The American Robin (Turdus migratorius) is a common species across the nation. John James Audubon wrote, “Every gunner brings them home by bagsful, and the markets are supplied with them at a very cheap rate. Several persons may at this season stand round the foot of a tree loaded with berries, and shoot the greater part of the day, so fast do the flocks of Robins succeed each other. They are then fat and juicy, and afford excellent eating.” Birds large and small were hunted even as their numbers declined. The Lacey Act of 1900 limited market or commercial hunting by regulating game crossing state lines. The Migratory Bird Treaty of 1916 and Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 provided national and international protection.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.