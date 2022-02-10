It’s not just in this country that Valentine’s Day is celebrated.
It became a popular holiday in Great Britain around the 17th century. By the middle of the 18th century, it was common for friends and lovers of all social classes to exchange handwritten notes, and by 1900, printed cards had replaced handwritten notes. Ready-made cards were an easy way for people to express their emotions at a time when direct expression was discouraged.
According to the History Channel, cheaper postage rates also added to the popularity of sending Valentine’s Day cards.
In America, exchanging hand-made Valentines became popular in the early 1700s. Circa 1840, Esther A. Howland began selling the first mass-produced Valentines in this country. She was known as the “Mother of the Valentine,” and made elaborate creations with real lace, ribbons and colorful pictures, or “scrap.”
The Greeting Card Association estimates that 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent every year, making it the second-largest card-sending holiday of the year (behind Christmas).
Valentine’s greetings themselves were popular as far back as the Middle Ages, according to the History Channel, although written Valentines didn’t begin to appear until after 1400.
The oldest known Valentine still in existence today was a poem written in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London following his capture at the Battle of Agincourt.
The greeting is now part of the manuscript collection of the British Library in London, England. Several years later, it is believed that Henry V hired the writer John Lydgate to compose a valentine note to Catherine of Valois.