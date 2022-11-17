HULL – Landon Hull, 18, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Nov 6. A Celebration of Life will be Thur, Nov 17, 4:30 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church.
BALDWIN – Mark Baldwin, 86, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Nov 9. Services are pending.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Any additional snow accumulations will be less than 1 inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on reduced visibility in blowing snow. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is possible if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&
HULL – Landon Hull, 18, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Nov 6. A Celebration of Life will be Thur, Nov 17, 4:30 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church.
BALDWIN – Mark Baldwin, 86, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Nov 9. Services are pending.
AMENDE – Edward Amende Jr., 93, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Nov 13. A Memorial Service will be Dec 17, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.
