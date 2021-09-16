HELENA – The annual application period is open for the Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program (WHIP), a grant funding program administered by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
The purpose of WHIP is to accomplish large-scale restoration of private and publicly owned high priority wildlife habitats through noxious weed management.
Grant expenditures are limited to herbicide, mechanical, biocontrol and re-seeding treatments, specifically to restore wildlife habitat functions. Grazing management improvements may also be funded through the program to restore native wildlife habitats and reduce susceptibility to noxious weed invasion.
Grant awards are based on eligibility and competitive ranking. To qualify for funding, projects must:
• Enhance ecologically important wildlife habitat through control or management of noxious weeds that directly threaten habitat functions.
• Use a landscape scale approach.
• Have a reasonable probability of treatment effectiveness.
• Include a minimum 25 percent non-federal cash match.
In addition to considering eligibility factors, ranking criteria includes:
• Number of funding partners and amount of contributions.
• Number of landowners involved.
• Accessibility of participating lands for public hunting.
Awarded grants can be structured to provide funding for up to five years. Total available funding is up to $2 million annually; no single grant request can exceed this amount.
WHIP applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, to be considered for funding in 2022. If you have questions about applying for a WHIP grant or accessing the application forms, contact Kim Antonick, WHIP coordinator, at kim.antonick@mt.gov or (406) 444-7291.
