It's only July 1, and the dreaded grasshopper is already eating Montana's Hi-Line down to bare furrows.
If you thought 2020 was bad, hold on to your hat.
Grasshopper conditions are that perfect storm of a handful of conditions:
Take enough spring moisture to make everything green, then the 'hopper eggs from the year before hatch, and the grasshoppers happily grow. And the summer dries everything out and the grasshoppers still need to eat.
There goes your fields of wheat. There goes your garden.
Conversely, a cold and rainy spring holds the population down.
Since our weather patterns this year seem to approach the high-temperature, little-rain, drought side of the equation, projections don't bode well for this state's agriculture.
Last June, the U.S. Weather Service said meteorologists in Glasgow picked up grasshopper swarms so large that the radar thought they were weather patterns.
Already, this year looks "ominous," said one ag broadcaster.
Publications from Montana State University Extension describe the grasshopper outlook for the year as looking "to be very tough for agriculture," with "16.5 million acres in the state to be above the economic threshold for grasshoppers. Fifteen or more grasshoppers per square yard is considered to be above the threshold, with eight in the “normal” range.
Much of eastern Montana is projected to be plagued with high grasshopper infestation numbers.
Last year, ag technicians sampling rangeland grasshopper numbers in Phillips County found counts between 30 and 85 grasshoppers per square yard. If it seems like an infestation of Biblical proportions, the math supports that.
Last year's infestation in Gallatin County "was epic," Lauren Kierzicnik told the Belgrade News.
Kierzicnik, a professor with MSU Extension, stated that the grasshopper situation was so severe "they started eating evergreens. They don't usually do that, but once they've eaten everything else, they do."
She said 2019 "wasn't too bad."
"We had a cold, wet spring. But 2020 had perfect conditions for an egg hatch – a wet spring then a dry summer. But, if we can keep things cool, that will interrupt the egg hatch."
Kierzicnik is MSU Extension’s "urban specialist," with gardens her academic forte. "Once they (grasshoppers) get into your garden, there isn't much that can be done," she said.
Last summer, the term "plague" was the go-to phrase. Grasshoppers are not uncommon in a Montana summer, but what was uncommon last year was their sheer numbers.
"We are seeing the telltale signs of an active population of grasshoppers again this summer; plant leaves with holes and feeding damage, some plants completely defoliated, and when we walk through tall dry grass the horde scatters in front of our feet, a flying plague that eats what it can find," wrote Patrick Mangan of Ravalli County Extension.
“Grasshoppers are back, and our control options are limited. Grasshoppers are a pest we deal with in some years more than others. Unfortunately for us, when we see the high numbers of hoppers and heavy feeding damage in the late summer, it is too late to do much to control their numbers and bring them back under a manageable threshold."
There are over 100 different species of grasshoppers in Montana, but only 24 contribute significantly to damage of range and crops. Three species of grasshoppers are most common: the migratory (Melanoplus sangunipes), two-striped (Melanoplus bivittatus) and clear-winged (Camnula pellucida). These hoppers are typically the species that we see in abundance during summer seasons when conditions favor large populations.
According to MSU Extension, grasshopper nymphs are particularly susceptible to wet and cold conditions just after they hatch in the early spring. In some years, the spring weather thins the populations and gives us a break later in the season.
Grasshoppers will live in and eat primarily grasses through the early summer. But when the grasses dry out, almost any green vegetation can become the target of the adult-sized hungry grasshoppers.
There are several natural biological controls that exist in the environment that target and control grasshoppers. A fungus, Entomophthora grylli will infect grasshoppers and can kill them before they reach full maturity. There is also a parasitic nematode that can infect grasshoppers with lethal results. We as gardeners, farmers and crop managers do have tools available for use in the control of grasshopper populations, but timing is everything.
Young grasshoppers in early stages of development as enstars are much easier to control than their adult counterparts. By the time we see adult grasshoppers eating on our trees and garden plants, many of the tools have limited or no effect on the adult grasshopper.