President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Montana Republicans are faulting Biden for not shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier. The Pentagon opted to wait until the surveillance blimp was over the Atlantic Ocean.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Montana Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden for not shooting down a suspected spy balloon from China that traversed much of the continental U.S. — including nuclear missile sites at Malmstrom Air Force Base.
Here’s a sampling of some of their comments on social media before and after the U.S. military shot down the surveillance zeppelin on Saturday, Feb. 5, after flying over Alaska, Montana and other states. The Pentagon first acknowledged the spy blimp was spotted over Montana on Thursday, Feb. 3. China has said the blimp was a wayward weather balloon and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken canceled a trip to Beijing over the international incident.
• “If we can’t deal with a balloon over the U.S., how are we going to deal with more significant issues like Taiwan?” — U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, on broader China threats to the U.S and its allies.
• “This was a tremendous embarrassment for the United States of America. Montanans and the American people deserve answers from the Pentagon and from this administration on what happened and what is being done to ensure this never happens again.” — U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, on Biden’s handling and disclosures related to the balloon which traveled over the Aleutian Islands in Alaska as well as Montana and other states.
• “It’s about time! Now that China has gathered information about our infrastructure and military for over a week, we finally bring down the balloon!” — U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, after the U.S. fighter jets shot down the small airship Feb. 5.
• “If it was up to Montanans, the Chinese Communist Party’s spy balloon would have been taken out of the sky the moment it entered our sovereign airspace.” — Gov. Greg Gianforte.