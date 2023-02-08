Montana Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden for not shooting down a suspected spy balloon from China that traversed much of the continental U.S. — including nuclear missile sites at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Here’s a sampling of some of their comments on social media before and after the U.S. military shot down the surveillance zeppelin on Saturday, Feb. 5, after flying over Alaska, Montana and other states. The Pentagon first acknowledged the spy blimp was spotted over Montana on Thursday, Feb. 3. China has said the blimp was a wayward weather balloon and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken canceled a trip to Beijing over the international incident.

