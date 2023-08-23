This image from video provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation shows the surface of the moon as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, which scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.
Schoolchildren celebrate the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, in a school in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. India has landed a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements, as the country cements its growing prowess in space and technology. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A girl stands with the Indian national flag as she watches a live telecast of the landing og Chandrayaan-3, or “moon craft” in Sanskrit, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
NEW DELHI — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation.
A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru.