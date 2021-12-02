GALLATIN GATEWAY – Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on two elk that were dumped near Gallatin Gateway Sunday morning.
Carcasses from a cow elk and a bull elk with the antlers cut off were found dumped on the south side of Axtell Anceny Road on state land, about four miles west of Gallatin Gateway. The hindquarters and tenderloins from the bull were still attached to the carcass and left to waste.
Reports from hunters and ranchers in the area indicate the elk were likely dumped around 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Hunters are prohibited from wasting any part of a game animal that is suitable for food, including the tenderloins, backstraps and all of the four quarters.
Dumping carcasses is also illegal and can spread diseases, including chronic wasting disease. Proper carcass disposal by hunters helps reduce the transmission of CWD among Montana’s wild herds. All discarded carcass parts should be left at the kill site or bagged and disposed of in a landfill.
Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
