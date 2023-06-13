Congress Banking

JPMorgan Chase announced a tentative settlement with the sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Monday, which had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that Epstein used to pay off his victims for several years. According to the lawsuits, JPMorgan provided Epstein loans and regularly allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 through August 2013 even though it knew about his sex trafficking practices. The bank said in a statement it now regretted any interaction the bank had with Epstein over the several years that he was a JPMorgan client. The settlement must still be approved by the judge in the case.

