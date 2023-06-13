...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
county, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Menard.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon appears before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
JPMorgan Chase announced a tentative settlement with the sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Monday, which had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that Epstein used to pay off his victims for several years. According to the lawsuits, JPMorgan provided Epstein loans and regularly allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 through August 2013 even though it knew about his sex trafficking practices. The bank said in a statement it now regretted any interaction the bank had with Epstein over the several years that he was a JPMorgan client. The settlement must still be approved by the judge in the case.
JPMorgan Chase announced a tentative $290 million settlement Monday with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein who had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that allowed the financier to continue operating a sex trafficking operation.