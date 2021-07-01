BOZEMAN — Museum of the Rockies will host its inaugural fund-raising event, Taste of the Rockies, on Thursday, July 8, outside the museum.
The benefit will highlight the museum itself, the Northern Rocky Mountain region, paleontology and the museum’s summer exhibit, “The Vikings Begin.”
The benefit will feature food and drinks inspired by the Northern Rockies, live music, dancing, games and an auction. Eleven regional caterers will offer numerous bites for dinner and drinks to sample from five vineyards, six regional breweries, and one meadery. Live music will be performed by the Amanda Stewart Trio and the Natalie Padilla and Carter Bancroft Duo. Other event highlights include Native American crafts; a roping demonstration and competition; an Egg Mountain replica dinosaur egg hunt; the Nine Men’s Morris game; and a Bob Osborn photo exhibit sneak preview. Unique live auction and raffle items will round out the evening.
Proceeds will go to Museum of the Rockies, Inc. and continue to fund its offerings, such as changing exhibitions, planetarium shows, educational programs, collections maintenance and more.
The event will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is limited to 300 people age 21 and older. To purchase a ticket or for more information visit museumoftherockies.org/events.